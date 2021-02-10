True Talk: Silently struggling

I decided to become a mental health counselor when I was in my late 20s.
I remember a conversation with my dad when I told him I was going to go to graduate school to become a counselor. He was proud of me and said that’s a great and noble profession. I asked him if he had ever been to see a counselor and his response was, “No way, why would I need to do that? I don’t have problems that big.”
I knew he grew up in a time where getting counseling was not a thing people did unless someone made them, but it’s interesting to me that this was and is the mindset of a lot of people. I learned in my career that most people don’t take the step of actually getting help until whatever problem they are dealing with starts to effect their functioning. As in, they stop sleeping, stop being productive at work or going to work at all, stop cleaning their houses, stop being around people, start becoming physically ill, etc. The interesting part of that is, that if they had sought counseling before it got to that point, they may have never gotten to that point at all! So why are we so hesitant to seek help in life?
We struggle silently for so long that our minds and bodies start reacting negatively to that silent struggle. More often than not, what can help us to begin releasing those negative emotions and feelings is to start understanding what they are by talking through them and then finding ways to work through them. This doesn’t necessarily have to be done in counseling, it can be done with a great friend or spouse who you can be open and honest with. But if you are struggling, talking about it with someone can be a game changer.
God didn’t put us on Earth alone. He put us here with other people. There has to be a reason for that.
God knows we need community. We need people to help us walk through life with.
In Proverbs 27:17 it says, “As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.”
God didn’t intend for us to silently struggle. He has placed people around you who are ready to be there for you in whatever you are facing, whether they are a counselor who is a phone call away or a friend who lives nearby. One of God’s greatest gifts to us is each other. It’s up to us to reach out and ask for the help we need.
Katie Duke is the TrueKidz Production Director at TrueNorth Church. Visit truenorthchurch.com for more information.