TRUE TALK: Reflection leads to growth

I love the '90s. Full House. Home Improvement. Martin. Sister Sister. Classic Nickelodeon shows. The greatest part was you never had to miss any of these shows or live events because you could always “tape it!”
Having your first computer and being completely content with no internet to simply enjoy Solitaire, Pinball, Minesweeper or mesmerized by the Microsoft maze screensaver.
The first introduction of “Airplane Mode” was being able to block everyone by “taking the phone off the hook.”
Shopping was in its prime: The Disney Store, KB Toys, Suncoast Motion Picture Company, Waldenbooks, Sam Goody and the fact you could go to Sears for nearly everything.
Then the infamous conversation with a loved one asking if you returned the movie to Blockbuster on time.
The amazing blend of America’s greatest and classic cartoon, "Looney Tunes," and the greatest to lace up on the court, Michael Jordan, starring in the 1996 Warner Bros. film "Space Jam." Also, witnessing Pixar flex their muscles with the creation of "Toy Story" and "A Bug’s Life" to pave the way for where we are today.
Did I mention I love the '90s?
I’m not great at pausing. I'm often on autopilot. However, reflection and a trip down memory lane does my soul some good.
Let’s dig deeper.
Self-reflecting is a two-part equation. The first half is the testimony and powerful story of moving from death to life. This was the moment I realized hope was found in a person, and his name is Jesus. The second half is the continual process and journey of becoming more and more like that hope.
This is the ongoing story of spiritual growth. Growth requires time and is often tedious and painful. In our self-reflection, we have to pause and become honest with ourselves. We must invite God into the areas of our lives we are content with as well as the areas that make us cringe.
God knows every aspect of our lives and is interested in the smallest detail of our existence. This can be seen in the Psalm of David as he gives us a glimpse of the majesty of God.
"Search me, O God, and know my heart! Try me and know my thoughts! And see if there be any grievous way in me and lead me in the way everlasting!" (Psalm 139:23-24).
God is well acquainted with our ways. God has planned every day of our life and searches out each thought of our heart and every longing within. No matter where we are on this journey, God will lead, guide, protect, comfort, heal, equip and defend us.
Reflecting on the very nature of God and his work in your life will expose anything that may hinder your growth. When we are in fellowship with God, He will remove all anxious thoughts.
The same way my heart is overjoyed by reflecting on my childhood and the '90s, I have greater joy knowing my walk is attached to the past but does not stop there as it paves a way for the trajectory of my future.
Zach Williams is the Volunteer Director at TrueNorth Church. Visit truenorthchurch.com for more information.