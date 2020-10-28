True Talk: His goodness chases us down

One of my favorite games growing up was hide-and-seek. I loved being chased around by whoever was “it” and beating them to the base. It is exciting and sometimes scary to be chased down. But the feeling of being pursued makes us feel alive and wanted.
Imagine playing hide-and-seek with God’s goodness and mercy chasing after you and you not ever escaping it? That’s a beautiful thought and it’s the truth. There is nothing you could do to escape God's kindness that is reaching out to you this side of heaven.
In Psalm 23:6, David says, “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the LORD forever.”
God’s word says that His goodness and mercy follow us every single day of our lives. This includes the days that we wake up late, get stuck in traffic, receive bad news about our health or just feel downcast.
God chases you down each day despite your sin and the brokenness of our world. He loves you! You can be confident that, “the steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning” (Lamentations 3:22-23).
There is a song that I love called "Goodness of God" by Bethel Music. The lyrics speak so well about His goodness!
"Your goodness is running after, it's running after me
With my life laid down, I'm surrendered now
I give you everything"
The only proper response to His goodness is to give Him our day and all that we are. Those who are in Christ can be confident that he pursues us each day with His goodness and mercy and that we will dwell in His presence forever. Let’s reorient our lives around this truth that God's goodness and mercy await us every morning. He delights in us seeking His presence daily.
Olivia Cheshire is the Worship Assistant at TrueNorth Church. More information about TrueNorth can be found at truenorthchurch.com.