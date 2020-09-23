True Talk: He is all that you need

Do you have everything you need? Some might say absolutely not! Some may say yes. When we think of our needs, some consider having their basic needs like food and shelter as having everything they need. Some might have checked the boxes on all their dreams of owning a home, driving a specific car or having a certain amount of children. And to them, this is having everything they need!
But one thing this year has taught me is that our satisfaction in the Lord is the only way that we can say confidently, "The Lord is my shepherd; I have all that I need” (Psalm 23:1).
I’ve witnessed people who I think have everything get caught up in poor decisions. I ask myself, why would they go after this other thing? It seems like they have it all. But the truth is, unless we regularly remind ourselves that God is enough, we will be tempted to go after that which we think will complete our needs.
God is the shepherd that will guide us, protect us and take care of us. Not only that, He is the one true God who will satisfy our hearts desire for love, acceptance and intimacy. He completes us alone. No worldly thing, no earthly relationship, no goal or dream.
Ask yourself today, can I confidently say, “The Lord is my shepherd; I have all that I need”? If you can say that, praise God and ask him to deepen that desire even more within you. If you can’t, there is no shame waiting for you. Only grace and only an invitation to tell God that you want to have a satisfaction in Him alone. He wants to be all that you need. And He is.
Olivia Cheshire is the Worship Assistant at TrueNorth Church. More information about TrueNorth can be found at truenorthchurch.com.