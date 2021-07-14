True Talk: Growth in discomfort

When I think back over the course of my life, the times that stand out most to me are the times in my life where I had to navigate uncomfortable situations. The start of a new job, the difficult relationships, the struggles in school, the hard conversations, etc.
Those are the times when I can look back and truly see where God has used those things to grow me and stretch me as a person.
I heard a quote recently from Pastor Craig Groeschel that said, “We should pursue continual discomfort.” This threw me back a little. I don’t know about you, but I know when I’m living in seasons of discomfort, my main goal is always to get my life back to a comfortable place! The last thing I want to do is actually pursue discomfort! But when you really think about what he is saying, it’s a wise statement. If we aren’t living in discomfort, chances are, we are becoming complacent. Complacency doesn’t grow us, it keeps us stale and stagnant. If we want to live a life of consistent growth, we need to keep seeking to do things that push us out of our comfort zones.
God didn’t put us on Earth to always live in comfort. Jesus was our model for how to live and He certainly wasn’t living a cozy life. He was living a life of radical love for God and people. To live a life like that requires us to push ourselves outside of the day to day comforts. It requires us to be bold in how we live, to get uncomfortable often. Those are the times that we grow as a person and grow closer to God.
So what does this mean for us? Maybe it means that we say “yes” instead of “no” to those things that could be good for us but scare us a little. Maybe it means we go out of our way to look for ways to step into relationships with people who are different from us. Maybe it means we confront a situation we’ve been hiding from. Maybe it means we simply start praying for opportunities to come into our lives that help grow us closer to God. Whatever it is for you, maybe it’s time to step out in faith, knowing that God will walk with you through the discomfort and help you grow in ways that being comfortable never could.
Katie Duke is the Creative Director at TrueNorth Church. Visit truenorthchurch.com for more information.