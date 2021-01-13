TRUE TALK: From darkness to light

A gloomy day can bring you down.
You know the kind of day when it’s so cold and the rain and clouds last too long. You can turn on all the lights in the house, but it’s still like shifting shadows throughout the day. You just can’t feel the sunshine happiness without true authentic light.
It’s easy to focus on the negative in times of darkness. It’s what we see in front of us: the tired face in the mirror, the holiday pounds left to lose, the dirty house, the sickness and pain of loved ones. This darkness can bring you down and make you depressed. Let us not forget what Jesus said!
“Then Jesus spoke again to the people," he said, "I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life" (John 8:12).
Even when there is darkness all around, physical and spiritual, we must remember: We have the Light of the World on our side! When we turn our hearts to thanking Jesus first, those negatives can suddenly have a positive spin. We have been given the gift of life, another day to try again. We have our needs met with plenty of food. We have a home and family and friends that love us. The light floods into our dark places like sunshine as we think of these good gifts.
“Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows” (James 1:17).
The next time you are having a gloomy day, make a list of just a few of life’s simple gifts. I love the smile of a newborn baby, the laughter of a friend, and the sunshine warm on my face. Even the darkest day can’t erase these perfect gifts from the Light of the World. What are your good gifts? Remember them today.
Harmony Smith is the KidWorks Preschool Director at TrueNorth Church. Visit truenorthchurch.com for more information.