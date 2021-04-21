True Talk: Driving with prayer

Does anyone else do this?
I find that a lot of the time in life, I find myself struggling with trying to control situations that are out of my control. If I’m faced with a roadblock, I feel anxiety start rising in my body and in my mind. I work hard throughout the day to think through all the different ways that I can fix whatever the situation is. Ultimately, I come up short. But maybe the situation isn’t something that can be “fixed.” But in my stubbornness, I often try not to let that be true. Instead, I enter this battle of spending all kinds of energy and thought on the situation. I suffer, my family suffers, my friends suffer, but I keep doing it.
I heard a quote recently about the power of prayer. "Is prayer your steering wheel or your spare tire?" (Corrie ten Boom).
In other words, are we leading with prayer every day, or do we only use prayer in emergencies, when our tires blow out? Prayer is a direct line from us to our heavenly father. If we are praying to God daily, in the good times, mundane times, exciting times, bad times and annoying times, is it possible that in times of emergency, we will feel a sense of peace surrounding us in the chaos? That’s what Jesus teaches us. We often see Jesus go to God in prayer in the Bible.
At times when we feel like life is spinning out of control, instead of us trying to control the situation, what would happen if we were so connected to Jesus, that prayer was our natural first step? We could release that feeling of stress that comes with trying to control something that you have no control over. Rather than focusing on our situation and feeling like that situation is going to destroy us, we would focus on God and what he can do with us through the situation.
This sounds easier said than done. I know I’ve had times in my life where I’ve felt this connection with God and times in my life where I’ve struggled to find my peace. I can honestly say that in the times where I’ve struggled to find the feeling of peace, it’s usually paired with a lack of seeking God on a consistent basis. We need to make prayer our steering wheel. We need to drive our lives with prayer so that on the days that our tire blows out, we don’t run off the road completely.
Katie Duke is the Creative Director at TrueNorth Church. Visit truenorthchurch.com for more information.