True Talk: Choosing joy

Joy is hard to define but you know it when you see it.
There is a certain presence about the people that we would consider “joyful.”
It’s not always second nature to be joyful. It’s not about your personality, disposition or even your circumstances. Joy is not like happiness. Joy is a state of being. As the Bible would frame it, Joy is about the presence of God.
"You make known to me the path of life;
in your presence there is fullness of joy;
at your right hand are pleasures forevermore.”
— Psalm 16:11
In God’s presence, there is fullness of joy. Every bit of you that wants to be angry or disappointed or heartbroken can coexist with joy. Because joy is a state of being, not a feeling. And joy can change your entire attitude. Joy has the power to shift the atmosphere of a room. It doesn’t remove hurt necessarily but it refocuses your perspective toward the things of God.
How is your joy tank lately?
Are you living in the presence of God where there is fullness of joy?
Ask God by His Spirit to overflow you with the joy of Christ that brightens everyone’s day, that makes people feel valued and safe and doesn’t depend on what’s going on around them.
And even when you don’t feel it, claim it anyway because it is yours through Jesus Christ. There is always joy to be found when we focus on the person of Jesus, what he did for us and that he walks with us daily.
“With joy you will drink deeply from the fountain of salvation!” Isaiah 12:3.
Olivia Cheshire is the Worship Assistant at TrueNorth Church. More information about TrueNorth can be found at truenorthchurch.com.