True Talk: Be still and know

When I was in my late 20s, I decided to go back to school to get my masters degree in clinical counseling. My second year into school I started an internship at an outpatient hospital. Up until that point, all I had really done was sit in class and listen to lectures. We did some mock counseling sessions with fellow classmates, but I had yet to actually sit across from a hurting person and try to help. To say I was terrified to start my internship would be a gross understatement.
I remember I was physically shaking walking into the hospital. I also remember I was so hungry but couldn’t eat. My anxiety was through the roof because I thought for sure I would fail. Deep down, I felt like a fraud. I didn’t know how to help others. I could barely walk through the hospital doors without having to take deep breaths into a paper bag. How was I supposed to help someone else?
That day, when I was walking through those doors, I had a verse that kept repeating through my mind: “Be still and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:10).
Here I was, questioning God’s purpose for my life. I allowed my anxiety to take over and tell me I wasn’t supposed to be there when God had placed me exactly in that moment. He knew what he was doing, but I was questioning Him.
That internship and my degree in counseling changed my life for the better. Throughout my time interning, and even being five years in as a fully licensed counselor, I still questioned whether or not I should be doing that job. But God knew what He was doing. During my time as a counselor, I felt some anxiety creep in almost every session. I questioned my abilities often, but God kept reminding me to “Be still and know that I am God.” He kept reminding me that He knows better than I do. He knows what I am capable of, even when I don’t. He knows what He is doing, even when I don’t.
It’s easy to allow self doubt to creep into our lives and take control. It’s easy to forget that God has placed us in the life that we are living for reasons we may never understand. It’s our job to move forward anyway, even when we are doubting because we trust God’s plan. We can place our confidence in the work He is doing through us. And when we don’t feel like we are good enough, or smart enough, or equipped enough, we have to remember that God is with us wherever we go and in everything we do. In those moments of doubt, allow yourself to be still and know He is God.
Katie Duke is the TrueKidz Production Director at TrueNorth Church. Visit truenorthchurch.com for more information.