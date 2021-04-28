TRUE TALK: Answered prayers

Today I stopped dead in my tracks and thought, I am living so many answered prayers. Thank you God for your grace and mercy. Now some of these prayers took time, years of patient waiting. Month after month, I prayed for the promises of God, hoping and believing His unfailing Word.
“You did not choose me, but I chose you and appointed you so that you might go and bear fruit, fruit that will last – and so that whatever you ask in my name the Father will give you” (John 15:16).
I’ve always wanted three children, but it’s taken seven years of God working on my heart to prepare me for the blessing I now hold in my hands. There are 12 years between my first and my third child and in those years I have learned to abide in my Lord. When I had plenty and when I had little, He was there. When I felt loved and then abandoned, He was with me. When I didn’t understand and when I could see clearly the next steps I had to take, He was always by my side. There was once a time when I thought I would never have another baby. I gave up on my dream because fear had me pinned in a corner of my past.
Then God, the loving Father that He is, began to heal my heart.
With each piece I surrendered back to Him, He revealed all of His goodness. He brought me to a deeper faith where I knew all I needed was in Christ. I prayed, “Lord is there anything else you want me to do for you?” Soon after that prayer of surrender, I became pregnant with my son. God reminded me, this is the child you prayed for so many years ago. Now raise this son for me.
God will use each part of our story to help us become one with Him and bear much fruit. I’m reminded that faith in God to answer our prayers also includes faith in His timing. It is from this place of faith in the center of His will that He says, my child, ask and it will be given to you. The trials, the waiting and the worship, despite the circumstances, refine our hearts to appreciate the blessings from our Father’s hands all the more.
Harmony Smith is the KidWorks Preschool Director at TrueNorth Church. Visit truenorthchurch.com for more information.