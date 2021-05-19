TRUE TALK: A steady hand

"Love's a steady hand waiting for the storm to pass.
You loved me then when you needed me.
Will you still when it's not so easy?"
— "Into the Mystery," by NeedToBreathe
These words were fascinating to me in a recent song release by the South Carolina band, NeedToBreathe, titled "Into the Mystery." I was captivated by the parallels this song creates with someone special in your life that has been your rock.
Over the last two decades, the meaning of the word "friend" has loosened by way of social media. The original purpose was fantastic, yet over time we have mistranslated the meaning of friend with the term "acquaintance." However, the emergence of social media has revealed the very desire for friendships in our own lives.
No matter how reclusive you may be, we are all created with a lingering desire to find someone to share our lives with. The highs and the lows as well as the nitty and the gritty. Being vulnerable and open with that person, friend, brother or sister brings us strength amid our weaknesses – knowing that zero judgement will be cast but simply the love that we needed in that moment.
Friendships find a way of blossoming at the exact moment when you need it most: lifelong friends, a work pal, friendly neighbor, polar opposites or an honest confidant. The timing of this bond is no coincidence but a marvelous encounter.
Ecclesiastes 4:10 says: "For if either of them falls, the one will lift up his companion. But woe to the one who falls when there is not another to lift him up!"
A true friend is a steady hand that promotes growth and points us to freedom in Christ. We were not designed to do life alone. We must fight the drift of solitude and lean into a friend who will not only lift us up when we fall but can walk through the brokenness with us.
I would extend the invitation of companionship to each and every one of you. I would even take it a step further by introducing you to not only my rock but my entire foundation. Jesus secures this position as the steadiest of hands. When life feels utterly frenzied, Jesus is the steady hand embracing us as we wait for the storm to pass.
My greatest testimony is my relationship with Jesus. I often doubt and fear, but I have to bring myself back, time and time again, to the root of my faith and a heart of honesty and gratitude that I don’t have it all figured it out, but He does. Jesus had it all under control at the cross. Why wouldn’t he have this particular moment in my life in control too?
Thanks be to God for friends on Earth to walk this life alongside. Thanks be to God for the greatest companion ever in His Son and our Savior, Jesus Christ. Be grateful today!
What a friend we have in Jesus!
Zach Williams is the Volunteer Director at TrueNorth Church. Visit truenorthchurch.com for more information.