True Talk: A mother's calling

Mothers.
Their unbelievable patience and capacity for love is so special.
My mom has always meant a lot to me. But often I have taken her for granted. (I’m sure many can relate!)
I knew that Mama made the house run and that she loved us dearly.
But I didn’t understand the sacrifice and the weight of a mother until I became one.
I am now the mother of an 18-month-old. When I look at my baby and think about all that I do for him, I am in awe of my own mother. How in the world did my mom do this five times? How did she get herself ready along with all the kids? How did she still take care of our home and my dad?
Moms are so tough. They rise early and always make sure everyone's needs are met. They live in a quiet space with God. Everything they do isn’t always seen or appreciated by others. But in their faithfulness to their husband, their children and their home, God is honored and pleased.
That’s what I always remind myself. God sees me, always. God sees you, too.
Whether we're changing a dirty diaper, preparing breakfast, washing clothes, speaking a word of encouragement or driving your kids to another practice, it all can be an offering to God. It is a sacrificial offering of love.
In Proverbs 31, the passage salutes and describes a wife of noble character: "She carefully watches everything in her household and suffers nothing from laziness. Her children stand and bless her. Her husband praises her: 'There are many virtuous and capable women in the world, but you surpass them all!' Charm is deceptive, and beauty does not last; but a woman who fears the Lord will be greatly praised. Reward her for all she has done. Let her deeds publicly declare her praise” (Proverbs 31:27-31).
If you are a mother, God sees you.
If you want to be a mother, God sees you.
If you still have your mother here on Earth, tell her how much you appreciate her.
If you have a broken relationship with your mother, extend grace and forgiveness to her. It’s hard being a mom.
"Father in Heaven, would you please strengthen mothers all across the world in a way they have never experienced? This world wants to pull women more and more away from their faithful service as wives and mothers. Let us love the mothers around us and support them as they take on this challenging yet rewarding role - to be a mother. In Jesus’ name, Amen!"
Olivia Cheshire is the Communications Director at TrueNorth Church. More information about TrueNorth can be found at truenorthchurch.com.