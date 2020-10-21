TRUE TALK: A faithful promise

There was a darkness that came over my home seven years ago and shattered my heart. It tore apart my family at the seams and devastated my marriage. It was a darkness called sin and although I was walking in the light of my Father, it shook me to the core. Everything I loved and hoped for felt like it was being ripped from my grasp. I had to learn to let it all go – everything, that is, except Jesus. The enemy tried to make me think God was leaving me too. But Jesus in the darkest of times remains faithful.
David writes in Psalm 23:4, “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me.”
We all have times in our lives where we will walk through dark valleys. Sin says, “It’s over, this can not be undone. You are alone and unloved. Run and hide. How could God love you and allow this to happen to you?"
But Jesus reaches down with a different message. "Don’t you see how much I love you? Look at the cross between my pierced hands. I have beaten this very sin for you and claimed your victory! You are not a victim, I have won this battle for you, my love. I am faithful." You are not alone for “I am with you always, to the very end” (Mathew 28:20). God’s faithfulness always prevails.
The Bible says, “The light shines in the darkness, but the darkness does not overcome it” (John 1:5).
This light for me was choosing to walk the path of forgiveness every day even though I don't always feel like it. It's not an easy journey but my faithful Father has walked it with me every step of the way.
“For the Lord your God goes with you, he will never leave you nor forsake you” (Deuteronomy 31:6).
Faithfulness does not promise us the absence of suffering. It promises us the presence of God, that this chapter will end and God will always bring good to those who love Him and are called by Him.
I promised the Lord I would share His story. His faithfulness saved my dying marriage and mended my broken heart. He has brought many women and families into the light of forgiveness through steps I have walked with my faithful Jesus. This year my husband, two daughters and I celebrate in thankfulness all that God has done as we welcome a beautiful baby boy to our family! God’s joy and faithfulness prevail. His promises are true. His goodness and true love never fail.
Harmony Smith is the KidWorks Preschool Director at TrueNorth Church. Visit truenorthchurch.com for more information.