Post 71 baseball in gear for summer

Kevin Lynn, as North Augusta High School's head baseball coach, is normally in high gear from February through April, with the Yellow Jackets, but many of his players are on summer duty as well, with Riverview Park remaining as their home base.
American Legion Post 71 is in the baseball business, in terms of helping open doors for local teenagers to continue their pursuit of excellence on the diamond.
Kevin Joy, commander of Post 71, said plans are afoot for a possible program expansion in 2022, to include softball competition as well as the baseball offering that has been in place, with occasional pauses, since the 1940s or 1950s.
"It builds character. It builds leadership skills that they'll use if they decide to go out and join the military. It's a building block for them to better themselves and better their community," he added.
The local crew is part of a tradition that encompasses "teams in all 50 states plus Canada," as stated on the American Legion's website. It adds, "Each year young people, ages 13 to 19, participate. Since its inception in 1925, the league has had millions of players, including countless who have gone on to play in college and professional baseball, with 81 inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame."
This year’s package in Aiken County includes two North Augusta teams: the Black squad, for players 17 and younger; and the Gold squad, for those 15 and younger.
Among those on the Black roster this season are Kaden Usry, Bryson Nuckols, Walker Geddes, Zach Hardy, Colin Moore, Jaxon Jean, Brayden Rutland, Carson McCaslin, Josh Noyce, Isaiah Trull, Brayden Stone, Wyatt Jackson, Wyatt Jackson, Thomas Dunaway, Parker Pugh, Parker Watkins and Evan Waldhauer.
Comprising the Gold squad are Aiden Hager, Dalton Kehr, Brodie Chapman, Brenden Ivy, Will Fountain, A.J. Warren, Parker Raycroft, Madden Britton, Brady Jenkins, Gavin McNair, Jonah Alling, Mason Breazeale, Chasten Williamson, Alec Beck, Dylan Morrison, D.J. Bell, Dawson Campbell and Wyatt Longe. The roster varies by game, as some players may be away on vacation or playing "travel ball."
They sported a 6-0 record in region play as of Monday evening of this week, following their 10-4 win at home over Northside, from Lexington County.
The idea is to "keep working to get better," said Geddes, who traditionally handles second base.
"We take off in the fall, and then it's just basically conditioning and preparing for the season, and after that, we roll into Legion ball and then summer ball," he said, with the latter reference being to what is also known as travel ball.
He described the team as well-rounded and added, "I think our main thing is, we're all good friends and we're all tight outside of baseball."
Usry, a catcher, said the schedule can be demanding, in terms of balancing travel ball with Legion games, but the chance to continue improving is welcome.
Legion action on the near horizon is set for July 1 at Irmo, July 6 at home versus Lexington, July 7 at Evans (Georgia), and July 8 at home versus Edgefield. Playoffs reach into late July.