Police need help identifying woman found dead in North Augusta

Police officers are seeking the public's help in identifying a woman who was found dead in front of a North Augusta residence Tuesday morning.
At approximately 7:30 a.m., the North Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to 630 East Buena Vista Ave. in reference to an unresponsive female lying in the front yard, Lt. Tim Thornton with North Augusta Public Safety said.
Upon arriving on scene, officers discovered a Black female lying on the ground in front of the residence.
Officers attempted to render aid and found the woman was cold to the touch. Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and pronounced the female dead.
Attempts were made to identify the female but officers reported there was no one on scene that could do so.
Investigators, along with the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, examined the female and found no signs of trauma or struggle.
"At this time, it is unknown on cause of death and an autopsy will be performed," Thornton said.
The Criminal Investigations Division located a cell phone next to the female and efforts were made to contact those individuals listed in the phone.
After speaking with individuals, officers were able to obtain the first name of "Barbara" but no last name.
"We were told that Barbara is possibly homeless, and has had many medical issues in the last couple of months," Thornton said.
The Criminal Investigations Division is following up with local hospitals in hopes of identifying her.
"After searching our system we are still unable to identify her at this time," Thornton said. "It is our hope that someone in the community can identify this person so family may be notified."
Anyone with information on this case can contact North Augusta Public Safety Investigations at 803-441-4278.