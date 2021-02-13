Paul Knox celebrates twin wins

The 2020-21 basketball season brought plenty of unwelcome surprises for Paul Knox Middle School's players, with COVID-19 regulations forcing a variety of delays and cancellations, but the end result was rock-solid for the Patriots, as the boys and girls teams both wound up winning the Aiken County title. The girls' score was 22-17 over Kennedy, and the boys' final was 53-35 against Leavelle McCampbell.
Both of the Paul Knox squads wrapped up their season at 14-0 (including forfeits due to the pandemic). This year's host site was North Augusta High, and the first game had Paul Knox, coached by Cheryl Morris, jumping out to an immediate lead and never trailing, buoyed by a game-leading 11-point performance by Kenedi Wright. The Eagles, however, rallied to a tie midway through the fourth quarter.
Morris, who also got a seven-point game from Lillie Parrish, noted that Amya Hout "made the go-ahead basket for us to take the lead, and a clutch free throw."
Wright, assessing the entire game, said, "We had to play hard and take care of the ball, get rebounds and just play smart." She credited the team with excellent defense throughout the season.
Kennedy's girls, coached by Stephanie Prandy, wound up at 13-2 (both losses to Paul Knox) for the season.
Paul Knox's boys, coached by Chon Mathews, had much less drama, leaping out to an immediate lead against Leavelle McCampbell and never being seriously threatened. Mathews' bunch got 14 points each from L.J. Tillman and Kelsey Henderson and 13 more from Jordan Rouse.
Tillman said the Patriots' practices, throughout the season, put heavy emphasis on defense, and that was the key to the squad's success. "We had fun the whole season," he added.
The Rocks, coached by Vince Louis, had Toian Nabriat, with nine points, as their high scorer and finished their season at 11-4.