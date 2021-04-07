TRUE TALK: What can you resurrect in your life?

If you’re like me, there are habits in your life that seem to come and go. They don’t stick around like they should. Take regular exercise, for example. I’ll get in a routine of going to the gym for a while and then something comes up that interrupts my schedule, e.g., going out of town for a week or getting sick. Once my schedule gets out of whack so does my exercise routine.
I used to write a lot. I started freelance writing for magazines before blogs were invented. Then I started a blog. I blogged at least two days a week for years. Next came writing books. I religiously sat down almost every morning to work on my writing. Somewhere along the way, I discovered that I was spending more time promoting and marketing my writing than I did actually writing. At that point, I quit.
I’d like to resurrect those two things in my life. I need to get back in shape, and I’d like to spend more time writing for publication. Since I’m publicly declaring this, you can hold me accountable.
What can you resurrect in your life? Maybe you’re like me – you just need to exercise more. Or maybe there is a hobby or interest you used to pursue that you deserted.
Or perhaps it’s something much more important. Are there spiritual habits that you’ve allowed to die? Have you given up on prayer, worship, church attendance, even God?
Last weekend, we celebrated the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The message of Easter is a message of new life, new hope and new beginnings. Easter means our lives can be transformed. The gift of the cross and the resurrection supplies us with God’s amazing grace. The cross provides forgiveness of sin and therefore a relationship with God. The resurrection provides life both abundant and eternal. The Easter story is truly the ultimate reminder that death can come to life.
Do you need to resurrect your spiritual life? Consider the message of Easter. Ponder the simple gospel again. Jesus died for our sin so that we might have life. All he asks of us is to simply acknowledge his wonderful, sacrificial gift by placing our faith in him.
Jesus said, “Very truly I tell you, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life and will not be judged but has crossed over from death to life” (John 5:24).