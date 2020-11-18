TRUE TALK: Walk slow but never back

¿Alguna vez ha tenido una meta que le pareció que estaba tardando una eternidad en lograr? Recientemente terminé mi carrera, y aunque estoy muy feliz, no puedo olvidar cómo a veces sentí que nunca llegaría a graduarme.
Have you ever had a goal that felt like it was taking forever to accomplish? I recently completed my degree, and while I am extremely happy, I can’t forget how sometimes it felt like I would never get to graduation.
Desde que comencé el programa me mudé a otro país, me casé, volví a mudarme y trabajé en varios lugares. Fue muy fácil sentirme derrotado durante mi viaje educativo cuando me comparé con los demás y trabajé hacia una meta que parecía super lejana.
Since beginning the program, I moved to a different country, got married, moved again and worked multiple jobs. It was very easy to feel defeated throughout my education journey as I compared myself to others and worked toward a goal that seemed so far away.
La Biblia nos enseña sobre la perseverancia, específicamente cuando vivimos dentro de la voluntad de Dios. 1 Corintios 15:58 dice: “Por lo tanto, mis queridos hermanos, manténganse firmes e inconmovibles, progresando siempre en la obra del Señor, conscientes de que su trabajo en el Señor no es en vano” (NVI).
The Bible teaches us about perseverance, specifically when we are living in God’s will.
1 Corinthians 15:58 says, “Therefore, my beloved brothers, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that in the Lord your labor is not in vain.”
También leemos muchos ejemplos de líderes cristianos que perseveraron en situaciones increiblemente difíciles y todos glorificaron a Dios a través de su perseverancia. Aunque en algunos momentos me parecía imposible completar mi carrera, sabía que estaba trabajando hacia algo que pudiera usar para traer gloria a Dios.
We also read many examples of Christian leaders persevering through unfathomably difficult situations and all glorified God through their perseverance. Even though at some points completing my degree felt impossible, I knew that I was working toward something that I could use to bring glory to God.
Esto podría parecerle como muchas cosas diferentes en este momento. Podría ser salir de deudas, invitar a alguien a la iglesia o adaptarse a cómo el 2020 ha cambiado su vida diaria. Por más imposibles que parezcan hoy estas metas, sabemos que en el Señor, nuestra labor nunca es en vano.
This could look like many different things for you right now. It could be getting out of debt, inviting someone to church or adjusting to how 2020 has changed your daily life. However impossible these things may seem today, we know that in the Lord, our labor is never in vain.
Luis Morera is the Graphic Designer for TrueNorth Church in North Augusta, Visit truenorthchurch.com for more information.