TRUE TALK: The world might change but he remains

Hace un par de días leímos como parte del nuestro “Bible Reading Plan” en el libro de los Salmos (cap 30-31) como David se entrega de una manera diferente al poder y a la voluntad de Dios. No solo de una manera espiritual si no que también se refiere a su cuerpo como un templo del Señor, un lugar santo y dedicado al Dios.
A couple of days back, as part of TrueNorth's Bible reading plan, David wrote in Psalms 30 and 31 about how he was willing to surrender to God’s power and God’s will, not only at a spiritual level but at a physical level as well.
Si continuamos leyendo David le pide a Dios ser su "roca de refugio”
Refugio se define como “estar a salvo de la persecución, peligro o un problema” Estamos por cumplir un año desde que el mundo cambio dramáticamente y no puede pensar en un momento en el que necesitamos que Dios sea nuestro refugio más que en este año.
If we keep reading, David asks God to be a “rock of refuge” for him.
“Refuge” is defined as “being safe from pursuit, danger, or trouble.” We are coming up on one year since the world drastically changed and I can’t think of a time when we needed God to be our refuge more than this past year.
Sigo pensando acerca de la manera en la que David rindió todo a Dios y le pidió por su guía. Tan difícil como ha sido este año pasado, también hemos visto muchos buenos resultados gracias a el deseo que rendirnos a Dios. He estado pensando en todas las oportunidades que hemos tenido este año, cada momento que Dios nos ha dado para crecer como familia, como iglesia y como Su cuerpo. No ha dado oportunidades de reunir las necesidades de otros y de mostrar su amor en maneras en la que no habíamos pensado antes.
I keep thinking about the way David surrendered everything to God and asked for His guidance. As difficult as the past year has been, there has also been so much good that has come out of it because of our willingness to surrender to God. I’ve thought about all of the opportunities that we have had this year - every moment that God’s given us to grow as a family, as a church, and as His body. He’s given us opportunities to meet the needs of others and show His love in ways that we never thought of before.
El mundo que conocemos hoy, no es el mundo que conocíamos hace una año, tampoco es el mundo que conoceremos dentro de un año. Pero la belleza de ser un hijo de Dios y de vivir bajo su fé, es que Jesus vino a cambiar el mundo y a darnos un nuevo camino. Nuestras relación con Dios existe por medio de la gracia y el regalo de su hijo Jesus al morir en la cruz y esto nunca va a cambiar sin importar lo que ocurra en la tierra. Cada día es un nuevo comienzo y cada día sus misericordias son nuevas.
The world we know today is not the world we knew a year ago, neither is it the world we will know one year from today. But the beauty of being God’s children and living under his faith is that Jesus came to change the world and show us a new way. Our relationship with God exists through the gift of his son Jesus dying on a cross, and that will never change no matter what is happening on earth. Every day is a new beginning and every day His mercy is new.
