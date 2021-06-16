TRUE TALK: Show grace to your neighbor

I just finished reading a book that was about these two moms that were neighbors. One was the stereotypical stay-at-home mom and the other a working mom. These two women hated each other. They were constantly comparing their kids, responsibilities, husbands and things. Instead of giving the other mom grace, they found everything wrong they could to make themselves feel better. Well, one day they switched bodies, like in that old Disney movie "Freaky Friday," and had to live a week like this!
Needless to say, this was an eye-opening experience for both of them. At first, they tried to “perfect” the other’s life and fought with each other constantly about how things were being done wrong. But slowly, as they walked in the other’s literal shoes, they realized the goodness in the other woman. They realized the trials and difficulties that the other was walking through and those things that aren’t seen or heard in a brief front yard “Hello.”
Another enlightening thing happened as they went through the experience; they were not as burdened with guilt that they weren’t doing enough. They saw their family, husband and life through the eyes of another and realized how much goodness they had been blessed with. They also saw their personal flaws more clearly and were able to extend grace better. Once they had been through life in the other’s shoes for seven days, they understood each other better and knew how to support each other.
I know it’s not possible to do this for real, but perhaps just thinking about the life of someone else through their eyes will give you more of God’s love and grace for them. Pray that God will open your eyes to the challenges that “perfect” neighbor faces so that you can love them more like He does.
Remember, Romans 2:1 says, “You, therefore, have no excuse, you who pass judgment on someone else, for at whatever point you judge another, you are condemning yourself, because you who pass judgment do the same things.”
Instead as John says in 13:34, “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.”
Nicole Juhan is the Outreach Administrator at TrueNorth Church in North Augusta. Visit truenorthchurch.com for more information.