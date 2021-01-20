TRUE TALK: Reconciling grief and belief

Recently, my family and I traveled out of town to attend a funeral. As a pastor, it comes with the territory, but this funeral was deeply personal. In times like this I am often at a loss for words. When I have words, they seem insignificant. This time, instead of sharing words that I hope will encourage, I was impacted by the words I heard. A simple statement said in the midst of grief. “I don’t know how people do this without Jesus.” Those powerful words reminded me of a time in my life when grief and faith collided.
It was almost 22 years ago. It was the most difficult funeral of my life … the funeral of my first-born daughter, Victoria Nichole. Nichole was born on Jan. 29, 1999, with triploidy, a genetic disorder. At just over 1 lb., her birth and fight were nothing short of miraculous.
She died less than 24 hours after entering this world. To say those days were difficult for Jennifer (my wife) and I would be an understatement. The emotions we felt were varied and at times overwhelming. Our grief was deep. Our pain was indescribable. Everything we believed was shaken to its core!
In the midst of grief, faith is essential! But the oversimplification of grief and faith can cause significant pain. Many kind words were spoken to us during those days. Simple words that reminded us of the truth – the truth that our Nichole was in the presence of God and, as followers of Jesus, we would see her again! I have no doubt those words were shared with the hope of bringing comfort in the midst of pain.
The problem, however, was reconciling my grief with my belief! Grief can often cloud our feelings about our faith, and our faith can often cloud our feelings about our grief. Grief and faith should not be separated. When grief and faith collide, it is complicated. That's why simple words are often inadequate. The depth of grief does not imply a loss of faith, and a strong faith does not imply a lack of grief.
What impacted my wife and me most during those days were hugs that said, "I'm here with you. We'll walk through this together." Jesus promised his followers those very words. He said, "I will never leave you…" (Hebrews 13:5) and reminded them that, "I am with you always!" (Matthew 28:20). That's the power of a relationship with Jesus. That's the power of faith that allows you to walk through grief with hope!
Grief and belief are a journey. Sometimes the journey is dark and treacherous. Sometimes the journey is long and hard. Reconciling our grief with our faith is only possible because of the promise that Jesus is with us through the journey – no matter where it takes us!