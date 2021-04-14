TRUE TALK: Mustard seeds

The mustard seed is one of the smallest seeds you can plant. When it grows it becomes the largest of all garden plants. With its big branches, birds can perch in its shade. The Bible says that faith the size of a mustard seed can move a mountain. Can you imagine your faith moving a mountain?
Making faith a lifestyle is an everyday struggle for me. God has a solution to every problem we face. As His children, we have legal rights to His solutions. I must seek Him first and have faith that He will answer. But faith without action is just words. I set my alarm every night with the expectation that I will be alive to hear it go off in the morning. Why can't I do that with everything in my life?
Often, it feels like the opposition that surrounds us in life seems too great.
When we pray, it's an opportunity to make us trust God more. But it can also cause us to doubt Him when we don't receive the outcome we want. When we become desperate, it can make us do some mortifying things to ease our sense of discomfort. But being desperate for God, on the other hand, can lead to revelation.
My revelation about my faith really shook me. Why can’t I trust God to be everything that I need? God doesn’t cause you pain, that is just not who He is.
John 6:35 states: “I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to me will never go hungry, and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty.”
Without full trust in God, it is impossible to be fully satisfied. God isn’t a genie in a bottle. We can’t just take Him out every time we want something. We look to the world to give us this instant fix that will give us only temporary relief. The real fix comes from a more permanent source, God.
John 14:6 states, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”
This world is fleeting, but God is eternal. God is after the deepest parts of ourselves. He is after our souls. Only He can satisfy the desires of our hearts. All we have to do is search for Him and invite him in. Believe in His goodness, because it will never fail.
If you have had a difficult time trusting God like I have, remember that He is right by your side. He has allowed whatever situation you are in to seem impossible. But He has always remained right next to you. Sometimes He allows us to experience trials for long periods of time so that we can gain a deeper understanding of how much we really need Him. I am now learning for myself that God often lets a situation get worse so that He has more room to show His glory. Have faith, keep pressing into Him, and wait with the expectation that He will not let you fail.