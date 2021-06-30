TRUE TALK: Made to serve

For many years my family enjoyed boating. When I was young, we spent many hours waterskiing and tubing at a large lake near our home. My dad would pull my friends and me around the lake for hours and hours. Later as a dad myself, I sat behind the helm of the boat pulling my children and their friends until we were all waterlogged and sunburned.
As the kids got older, the boat was used less. When they left home to go away to college, the boat sat unused for over a year. Boats aren’t designed to sit under carports collecting dust. They need to be used. When a boat sits up for too long, the gas in the fuel lines begin to gel. The vinyl seats begin to dry rot. Mold and mildew begin to appear. Eventually, when a boat sits on land for too long it falls into disrepair. Boats are best kept in shape by being used frequently.
Christ followers are designed to be used. God wants you to be a faithful servant. When Christ followers are faithfully serving their church and their world, they find energy, calling, passion and love. Christ followers who choose not to use their gifts, talents, abilities and experiences to serve are like boats abandoned on dry land.
"Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms" (1 Peter 4:10, NIV).
