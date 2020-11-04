TRUE TALK: It will happen

Has anyone else been waiting for something new? A new day without face masks? New TV and radio commercials that aren’t related to politics? New opportunities to go out with friends and drink coffee or share a meal together? I, too, have been hoping for these things and many more. But I often get weary in my hoping and wanting the gratification now.
Romans 8:24-28 says: “For in hope we have been saved, but hope that is seen is not hope; for who hopes for what he already sees? But if we hope for what we do not see, with perseverance we wait eagerly for it. In the same way the Spirit also helps our weakness; for we do not know how to pray as we should, but the Spirit Himself intercedes for us with groanings too deep for words; and He who searches the hearts knows what the mind of the Spirit is, because He intercedes for the saints according to the will of God. And we know that God causes all things to work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose.”
These verses give us hope right now and bring a breath of peace to our soul. We are reminded that God’s spirit will help us in our weakness as we lose hope and get frustrated with our current situations. Even as we don’t know what words to pray, the Spirit intercedes for us. And above all, God works out all the situations we face for our good. For this we can be thankful. Take a deep breath and rest in this grace.
In Isaiah 43:19 we are told, “See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland.”
We may not see it yet, but don’t lose hope. The Lord always keeps his promises and is doing something new.
Nicole Juhan is the Outreach Administrator at TrueNorth Church in North Augusta. Visit truenorthchurch.com for more information.