TRUE TALK: Good habits

Every year I challenge myself to read the Bible all the way through from start to finish. I enjoy this challenge because I learn something new about God each time I read. I also learn a lot about myself.
Reading Scripture is like eating food. If we read it daily, it will provide nourishment for us. Once we digest its contents, it will give us wisdom. If we take the Word by heart, it will prompt us to have a fresh mindset and self-correction. Through the understanding of the Word, we learn about God’s character and it allows us to have a relationship with Him which in turn allows us to learn about ourselves.
Often, we search for answers about ourselves in worldly things such as social media or in the newest trends. When we do this, it often leaves us unfulfilled and with more questions than answers.
Colossians 3:2 states, “Set your minds on things that are above, not on things that are on Earth.”
God knows that worldly things pass away and He wants us to understand that Christ has overcome the world. God will reign forever and forever. He has given us a priceless inheritance that will never fade away. So instead of searching the world for answers, we should come to Jesus first and always.
If we choose to read our Bibles and search for the answers in Scripture, this would change our mindsets from the inside out.
God wants us to live a healthy lifestyle. Living a healthy lifestyle involves following good habits. I want to challenge each of you to read your Bibles daily. Make it a good habit. You may find yourself jumping around from scripture to scripture or reading it from start to finish. However you want to read the Word, I challenge you to ask yourselves these questions. What is your comprehension of the passage of scripture you are reading? What is the interpretation and how can you apply it to your life?
Knowledge of God through understanding and interpretation of His Word can challenge you to be different. A person who applies His Word will live blessed lives.
James 1:22-25 says, “But be doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving yourselves. For if anyone is a hearer of the word and not a doer, he is like a man who looks intently at his face in a mirror. For he looks at himself and goes away and at once forgets what he was like. But the one who investigates the perfect law and perseveres, being no hearer who forgets but a doer who acts, he will be blessed in his doing.”
I pray today that you will approach God’s Word with Him at the center. I pray that He will speak to you through His Word and that what He says will stay with you for years to come. I pray His Word will not only open your hearts to Him but also your minds. Amen.