TRUE TALK: God's grace is sufficient

Have you ever struggled with feeling inadequate? Like no matter what you do you will not be enough? I know I certainly have. As I write this blog, I find myself struggling with those feelings. I feel like this task would be best left to a professional. What does someone like me know about writing a blog? No one enjoys feeling insufficient, especially in public.
One of my favorite verses from the Bible helps me to combat these feelings.
2 Corinthians 12:9-10 says, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness. Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me. That is why, for Christ’s sake, I delight in weaknesses, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difficulties. For when I am weak, then I am strong.”
As silly as those feelings of inadequacy are, I still feel them. But it is so important for us to have grace for ourselves and for others. Grace is the love and mercy that is given to us daily by God. He desires us to have it. Not because of anything that we have done, but because he genuinely desires us to have it. Because he loves us. Weaknesses are designed for us to recognize that we can't do it alone. It is an invitation for God to come into our lives and demonstrate the very power which is made perfect through our weakness.
His grace means that you can quit feeling like you are not enough. The truth is, you are not perfect and you will never be perfect in this life. And that is OK! We need God’s grace in our lives and in our circumstances. God’s grace is sufficient for every moment of every day.
We are called to boast about our weaknesses. This passage of scripture is a reminder that my weakness is a good thing. When I am too weak to do what needs to be done, then God’s power is made perfect. By boasting my weakness, I am saying that I am not enough but God sure is.
In one of the greatest demonstrations of power, we see that Jesus died on the cross for our sins. Jesus lived amongst us as a human. He experienced hardships and persecution, he learned by experience that when he was weak then he was strong. He lived among us so that he could set the example of how we should live. It's a lesson we all need to learn.
On the days that we feel we need to strive for superiority or on days we cling to our mistakes, I pray that you find rest in the truth that Jesus continues to love us in our weakness. And if Jesus can love us, then we should all learn to love ourselves and one another.