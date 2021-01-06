TRUE TALK: God is with us always

It’s finally 2021! A new year! Are you excited!? I was really, really hoping when I woke up on Jan. 1 that COVID would be over and life would be back to “normal.” But, sigh, unfortunately it’s not and we are all still in this same crummy COVID boat. Since there is absolutely nothing I can do about this ongoing situation, I decided to think about what I could do. My thoughts went to God and what his word says.
First his word says in Deuteronomy 31:8, “The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.” These words are like a breath of fresh air! God is with us always, has been through these past months and will be in the coming months!
Next, Paul reminds us, “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind” (Romans 12:22).
It seems to me that the world is stuck in a place of panic and anxiety. There is so much fear and stress about what to do, where to go and who to see. Despite still having to make these decisions, we can cast all our anxieties on him, because he cares for us (1 Peter 5:7). Through prayer, we can hand over our fear and anxiety. Unfortunately, this isn’t a one-time thing. It will likely be a new pattern we need for this new year. Each time the anxiety creeps in, give it back to God through prayer.
Finally, we renew our minds by, “being attentive to his words, inclining our ears to his sayings. Let them not escape from our sight; keep them within our heart. For they are life to those who find them, and healing to all their flesh" (Proverbs 4:20-22).
Memorizing God’s word is a great way to remember his goodness, mercy and provision as we continue through this unchartered territory. Every time we have doubts or fears, just repeating his word can bring peace to our souls and renew our minds.
Nicole Juhan is the Outreach Administrator at TrueNorth Church in North Augusta. Visit truenorthchurch.com for more information.