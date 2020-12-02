TRUE TALK: Do you see the miracle?

The word “miracle” has been coming to my mind a lot this year. You may be thinking, “Well, of course it has because this year needs a miracle.” But it’s been more than that. I read two books during quarantine and both pointed me to the same word, “miracle.” But not in the overwhelming, unexplainable, supernatural way, but in everyday glimpses of the Divine. Due to the difficult circumstances we’ve faced in 2020, I’ve gained a new perspective on what a miracle looks like.
To start with, at the beginning of the year we were forced into a lockdown that prevented me from seeing any friends or going out to eat – two of my favorite things to do. When things began opening back up, getting to go to a restaurant with friends was a miracle in that moment. I was touched by the awareness I gained of the immense privilege it was to spend time with friends at a restaurant after being unable to for two months.
I’ve had friends struggling to get pregnant or stay pregnant this year and I’ve recognized the true miracle of a child being born. I’ve understood that the ability to get pregnant and carry a baby for nine months and safely deliver it is something we often take for granted with the survival rate in this country.
At the end of August our church began meeting again in person, and I experienced the miracle of getting to be with God’s people again after almost six months of not getting to worship with other believers.
When I evaluate this year from this perspective, I remember the gratitude and appreciation I felt in each of these moments. I see this year as a year of miracles.
Then Jesus told him, “Because you have seen me, you have believed; blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed” (John 20:29).
God works in supernatural, awe-inspiring ways, but he also works in the unseen or not as obvious. When God answers prayer, a miracle has occurred. When we see God move in others, a miracle has occurred. Our omnipresent God is working each and every day. The question is are we taking the time to look?
If I take time to pause and search, I can find a miracle every day. I can see our Creator, the Divine working in my heart, in others, in our world in small and beautiful ways.