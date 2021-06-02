TRUE TALK: A mom's prayer

Uno de los recuerdos de infancia que tengo más presente en mi vida, es el de mi mamá orando por mí, a la orilla de la cama cada noche antes de dormir.
One of the most vivid childhood memories I have is one of my mom praying for me, every night at the edge of my bed.
Las oraciones nunca fueron ligeras, siempre tenia un énfasis, recuerdo que mi mamá siempre leía de un pequeño libro que se llama: Bendice a tus hijos diariamente.
Her prayers were never light prayers, they always had a focus. I remember my mom always read from a little book, "Bless your Children Every Day.".
Unas noches era por mi manos, para que Dios las usara, para calvez tocar instrumento para su gloria. Otras noches era para mis pies, para cambiar en santidad, o por mi boca, para que de ella solo salieran palabras de bendición hacia los demás.
Every night was different. One night we would pray for my hands to play instruments for His glory. Another night we would pray for my feet to walk in holiness or my mouth to speak words of blessings alone.
Es seguro decir que no hay semana que pase, en la que no pienso al menos una o dos veces en estas noches y en el tiempo que mi mamá dedico para mi futuro. Hoy puedo ver los resultados de estas oraciones y por eso creo firmemente en el poder que tienen los padres en el futuro de sus hijos.
No week goes by without me remembering at least once or twice these prayer nights and the time my mother invested in my future. Today I can see the results of her prayers and I believe in the power that parents have in their children's future.
Si orar con sus hijos no es parte de sus días, le invito a que lo intente, los resultado puede que no sean inmediatos pero de la mano del Señor, serán de gran impacto para el mundo.
If praying with your children is not a part of your day, I invite you to give it a try. Results might not be immediate but they will be guided by God and will have a far-reaching impact on your child’s world.
Luis Morera is the Graphic Designer for TrueNorth Church in North Augusta, Visit truenorthchurch.com for more information.