TRUE TALK: A legacy of faith

I recently got the opportunity to visit both of my grandparents’ houses this spring. This may not seem significant, but my grandparents have always lived far away from us in other parts of the country, so it was surprising that I got to visit both within a month. My dad’s parents live in Illinois, and I hadn’t been to their house in 15 years. My mom’s parents live in Virginia, which is closer, but the last time I had seen them was Thanksgiving 2019.
The time spent with my grandparents was extra special after a year of fear and worry for our elderly since the pandemic began. Both of my grandparents have been limited in their ability to be out of the house for most of the year, so us visiting was monumental.
I walked through the doors of my dad’s parents’ house and found that not much had changed in the 15 years since I’d last visited. The walls were covered in pictures of the family and one particular picture of Jesus that I remember looking at as a child, still adorned the wall. My mom’s parents’ house changes more but there is one hand-stitched decoration of the fruits of the spirit that has never left one wall.
I point out both of these objects because in coming home from both places I was reminded of the legacy of faith that has been handed down through generations. My grandma is a prayer warrior, she is constantly praying over every burden and dream of each of our family members. My papa was a pastor most of my life, and he loves to tell us stories of people he’s met with and of the miracles and goodness of God he’s experienced.
Psalm 78:4 says, “We will not hide these truths from our children; we will tell the next generation about the glorious deeds of the Lord, about his power and his mighty wonders.”
I am a passionate follower of Jesus because of a legacy of faith that began many generations ago, even before my grandparents. Prayers of my great grandma led to my great grandpa being saved. The stories I’ve heard of Jesus helping my family through financial struggles, through mental health battles, and getting to see how fun following him is, have all been stepping stones in building my own faith and experiencing Jesus for myself.
I’m reminded that the prayers we pray over our children and loved ones, the stories we tell of Jesus’ goodness, never, ever goes in vain. May we continue building up the next generation to find a friend in Jesus.