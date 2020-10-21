PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: What's in a street name?

Names have always intrigued me. If you’ve read my column in the past, you may recall conversations about everything from people’s names (and how they got them) to the creativity of the names of paint and, my favorite, nail polish.
But recently I’ve been contemplating the names of streets. What is the name of the street where you live? Do you know why it has that name?
Some are obvious. Georgia Avenue leads to Augusta. Edgefield Highway takes you to Edgefield. But what about all those streets in town that are named for people or other places, directions, etc.
I’ve been around long enough to recall when the 911 emergency system was being standardized nationwide, and many people rose up in protest against renaming certain streets. You see, one of the initial rules was that, in order to avoid confusion, there shouldn’t be duplicate names, preferably anywhere in the county, or names of direction like East or West Avenue, or even names that were just letters, like A Street, etc.
The problem began with the fact that almost every little town had a Main Street. In Aiken County it should be easy enough not to confuse Main Street in North Augusta from Main Street in Graniteville. But I recall once when there was a great furor after an ambulance went to Main Street in Gloverville, when the call was from a house on Main Street in Warrenville. (In Aiken County alone we also have Main Street, Langley; Main Street, Jackson; Main Street, New Ellenton; Main Street, Wagener; Main Street, Williston; and there may be more.)
That confusion is less likely to happen today with the advent of GPS at our fingertips, but occasionally even Siri confuses some of those small towns.
And then I remember a huge set-to over Jackson Avenue. The problem wasn’t the name itself (probably named for North Augusta founder James U. Jackson or a family member). Rather the problem was that, at the time, Jackson was split into two parts. If a fire truck was directed to a Jackson Avenue address and was unfamiliar with the road, he would come to a dead end and might not realize he had to detour around to get to the other side of Jackson. The upset resulted from people realizing if the road name were changed, they’d have to change everything – checks, deeds, you name it. And some of the residents had lived on Jackson all their lives. I sympathized. Aiken County Council would hear protests, and in this case opted to leave things as they were with a directive to be sure any emergency vehicle headed to Jackson Avenue be reminded which side the address in question was.
Many street names in North Augusta were on the original Jackson layout, as recorded on the Boeckh Plat of 1891 – a full 15 years before North Augusta was officially incorporated. Even when Hammond’s Ferry was being developed in the late 1990s, those in charge stayed true to much of what was on the Boeckh Plat. Front Street was the original name of the street that “fronted” on the Savannah River. Railroad Avenue was indeed where the railroad ran.
A number of original names had to do with the view or location of the street. Among those still extant are Bluff, Observatory, Highland, Summerhill, and maybe even Buena Vista and Alta Vista. (I’d love to know who decided how we would pronounce Buena Vista. I guess one advantage is if someone says “Buena Vista” the way you’d say it in Spanish, we immediately recognize “You ain’t from around here, are you?”)
Even streets like Mokateen were on the 1891 plat. I’ve searched and searched, but I can’t find the reason behind this name. If anyone knows its history, please let me know.
Some of our street names give homage to North Augusta’s history. Campbelltown was a trading post settlement at the foot of the Savannah’s rapids. Falmouth (in Hammond’s Ferry) was another early settlement in this area. Martintown Road was a trading crossroads, and the Martin family lived there. Butler Avenue was named for the Butler family, from whom J.U. Jackson bought much of the land that was to become the City of North Augusta – a member of the Butler family still lives in the Star of Edgefield, the family home on that road.
Acknowledging the Native American history in the area, we have streets like Waccamaw, Socastee, Westo, etc.
Then as subdivisions multiplied – largely with the coming of the Savannah River Plant, the number of streets multiplied. Most of us drive on Atomic Road every day, for example.
But then came that subdivision out toward Belvedere – I don’t know its name – that has all women’s names: Elizabeth, Rita, Rosemary, Teresa, Celeste, etc.
Closer in town is Lynnhurst with all the streets named for birds, like Robin, Towhee, Siskin, Canary, Wren. When Sam Woodring was alive, he always called it “Byrdland,” I think because the person who built that neighborhood was named Byrd.
Then when Hammond’s Ferry was in the planning stages, thought went into those street names. Some are designated for people who were on city council at the time – Whinghter, McDowell, Baggott. Others again honored the history, like Boeckh Street and Boeckh Park. A few extended existing streets, such as Crystal Lake. (Interestingly, even though a natatorium was on Crystal Lake in the early 1900s, I couldn’t find any indication of a street named for it until more recent times.)
Finally, if you drive through Murphy Village, you may find yourself on Mim Woodring Way, named for The Star’s own Mim Woodring.
The naming of roads has become more restrictive with time. Any new road name or the renaming of an existing road must still pass muster with the 911 task force (I’m not sure what it’s called these days) and Aiken County Council.
So if you’re thinking about naming a road, you might check out the regulations at https://www.scstatehouse.gov/code/t23c047.php, Section 23-47-60 or ask the planning department.