PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: Welcome to the teen years

My oldest grandson, Cade, turned 13 last Friday. Thirteen! How did this happen?
It seems like only yesterday that we were most concerned about his birth. You see, his mom and he did not enjoy an easy delivery. After Cat had been in labor for 24 hours, the doctor finally decided that a C-section was the only answer. Unfortunately, at that point Cade was stuck, and getting him out was no mean task. What followed was a blur – Cat was the one in great distress, in danger of losing her life.
The good news is they were able to stabilize Cat’s medical crises, and 24 hours later we were all able to focus on the typical concerns families have with a newborn.
Since then, in my “unbiased” opinion, Cade has grown into a fine young man.
But what happened to that sweet baby? I’m really not ready for the teen years – never mind how his mother feels about it.
I guess I should be better prepared than I think I am since his sister, age 10, has been “going on 16” since she was about 5.
But this birthday for Cade was complicated. His birthday is always so early in the school year that he’s still getting adjusted. As a result on many of his previous birthdays we’ve had a pool party or a bowling party and invited everyone in his class. Last year, Cade’s first year in middle school, he decided he just wanted a small event with a friend he’s had since first grade and his oldest cousin on his daddy’s side.
But 2020 has certainly made any celebrations with “outsiders” difficult – weddings, funerals and birthdays have all been challenging since the middle of March. So when you’re trying to celebrate a child crossing that threshold into manhood, well, teen-hood, at least, whom can you invite? Time was that turning 13 was a huge deal. For lots of churches that was the time a kid would go through confirmation, or in the Jewish community, 13 is usually when a young man is bar mitzvahed. But those things have all been put on hold as well until we’re all comfortable with returning en masse to our places of worship.
So with all that in mind, what do we do to make Cade’s day special? With some kids back in school, my daughter is a bit wary of inviting friends who are being exposed to who-knows-what right now. Cade and Payton are doing virtual school, so their exposure has been extremely limited. As with many families, the big concern is not so much the kids – neither Cade nor Payton has any obvious underlying health issues. But all their grandparents live in town, and while Tom and I likewise have no obvious underlying health issues, that’s not true of all their grandparents.
The good news for the adults in Cade’s life is that he is a largely considerate and thoughtful child, so he just wanted some of his favorite foods for a family dinner and a few presents to open – and even there he had no grand desires for gifts. There were no requests for PlayStations or iPhones or even a TV (something his parents have decided he will likely never get for his room – their thinking is with the world the way it is now, it’s best that kids watch TV in an area where parents can easily monitor).
So Friday night we enjoyed burgers and fries and cake bites for his birthday “cake” – his request. And we continued the celebration on Sunday with steak and twice-baked potatoes – Cade’s favorite, at least next to shrimp. He was happy with his gifts – mainly board games for the whole family. And he didn’t seem the least bit concerned that there was no huge party with friends.
As I was still in a quandary about a gift, my friend Susan had a brainstorm. Cade’s only problem with virtual school is that a few times he has been given an assignment but couldn’t get online right away to do it (miracles of modern technology). Then, being 12 – well, now 13 – he sometimes forgets. I thought about a planner or desk calendar, but that requires him to write it down. Susan said get him an electronic personal assistant. She explained that way when he has a problem completing an assignment, he can say “Alexa, remind me tomorrow at 10 a.m. to complete my Social Studies assignment.” No more excuses.
Meanwhile I’ve had a little time to contemplate what my grandson’s turning 13 means to me. The teen years can be tough. It’s Cade’s second year in middle school, and last year – what he experienced of it before quarantine – had its ups and downs. For example, on the good side he learned he has a real talent for performing. We had just signed him up for acting classes when the pandemic stopped everything. On the bad side, he had an experience with bullying by a fellow student, something he handled with maturity and aplomb.
So I think my hope for Cade is that he makes it through the coming years with his pre-teen personality intact. His teachers have commented time and time again that Cade’s parents are raising a “good kid,” a person who is compassionate towards others, who considers how his actions may affect others, who is definitely empathetic.
Perhaps the only thing that I’m not happy about has happened just as Cade turned 13. These days, as soon as he walks in my house, he is likely to walk up directly beside me and say - in a nanny-nanny-poo tone of voice – “I’m taller than YaYa!”
I continue to protest that it can’t be true, but I guess there’s really not much I can do about that, is there?