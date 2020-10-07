PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: Want your own 'national' day?

Last week began Breast Cancer Awareness Month. By now everyone knows what that’s about. It is a nationally observed event that, at least locally, focuses on newspaper stories about breast cancer survivors, about events (runs, walks, celebrations), even about the movers and shakers in breast cancer treatment, such as our own Dr. Randy Cooper, who was featured in a local newspaper last week. In the past we’ve seen one newspaper printed on pink newsprint during the month of October. Another local paper this year is doing a “fact-a-day” spotlight on breast cancer.
But how does such an event come about. I ask this because I’m sure I’m not the only one who sometimes feels bombarded with a series of days that I didn’t even know were important. For example, last week there was National Daughters Day, followed closely by National Sons Day. I only know this because, if you are on Facebook, someone will remind you of all the days to celebrate various aspects of your life.
When I was a kid, I don’t believe we had all this. Yes, we had the big ones like the obvious national holidays – Thanksgiving, Independence Day, Abraham Lincoln and George Washington’s birthdays, Labor Day, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, etc. Most of these are still considered national holidays, for which most people get a day off from work. If you’re old enough, you know that somewhere along the way the two presidents whose birthdays are in February were combined into Presidents Day and is now designated on the third Monday of February.
There are other national observances designated, as well. These don’t require or allow a holiday, but have been officially proclaimed by the President and usually approved by Congress (though not always). These, too, are familiar – Mothers Day, Fathers Day, Columbus Day, etc.
Then in 1969, I think, began the slippery slope of all sorts of things getting their own special day. First came Grandparents Day. I always thought this day was a contrivance of Hallmark to get folks to buy more greeting cards, so I have largely ignored it. After all, we already have Mothers Day and Fathers Day, so why do we need a Grandparents Day? Now I find that it really originated from a letter written by a 9-year-old. Ultimately President Jimmy Carter signed the proclamation to establish Grandparents Day – though this is one Congress did not approve as a national holiday.
So how does a day get special recognition such as this? Well, anyone can send a request to the President asking for a day set aside for something. The President then can issue a proclamation asking citizens to recognize the day as a national observance (but without any requirement to make it a holiday from work).
And you’ll likely be surprised to learn that in October alone, there are at least five days designated by the President as a day of national observance – second Monday in October, Columbus Day (actually a national holiday, but not always a day off from work or school); Oct. 9, Leif Erikson Day; Oct. 11, Gen. Pulaski Memorial Day; Oct. 15, White Cane Safety Day; Oct. 24, United Nations Day. In addition there are five officially designated weeks – Fire Prevention Week (week of Oct. 9), National School Lunch Week (week of second Sunday in October), National Forest Products (week of third Sunday in October), National Character Counts Week (third week in October), and Minority Enterprise Development Week.
If you have a day that you think deserves such recognition, you just send in your request at least 60 days before your designated day and see if the President and his staff agree.
But then where do we get the multitudes of special days that aren’t official national holidays or national observances?
One way is through the National Day Calendar, apparently a self-appointed authority on the matter. The organization’s website explains, “National Day Calendar is the authoritative source for fun, unusual and unique National Days. We now track nearly 1,500 National Days, National Weeks and National Months. In addition, our research team continues to uncover the origins of existing National Days as well as discover new, exciting days for everyone to celebrate.”
In fact, the National Day Calendar shows 30 different observances celebrated in October, plus about 60 different special weeks celebrated and more than 200 day designations – all just in October. Some you may have heard before and some you will likely never hear about.
Here are a few: October is National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, Dyslexia Awareness Month, Halloween Safety Month, and Breast Cancer Awareness Month – where we started. Among the week observances, a few fun ones are No Salt Week (now), National Heimlich Heroes Week, National Chili Week, Rodent Awareness Week, National Newspaper Week (how could I leave that one out?) and the familiar National Red Ribbon Week.
And just in the next few days, here’s a smattering of options: Today (Oct. 7) National Frappe Day, Walk to School Day, Pumpkin Seed Day and Coffee with a Cop Day; Thursday (Oct. 8), Fluffernutter Day; Oct. 9, Moldy Cheese Day; Oct. 10, Cake Decorating Day, World Mental Health Day; Oct. 11, International Day of the Girl Child (not to be confused with Daughters Day, I guess), Clergy Appreciation Day; Oct. 12, Gumbo Day, Kick Butt Day (?); Oct. 13, Train Your Brain Day and No Bra Day; and Oct. 14, Be Bald and Free Day and my favorite, Dessert Day.
If you want to see the entire list, go to nationalcalendarday.com. And if your organization has a day you really want recognized, even if you can’t convince the President, there’s an application form on that website. However, be forewarned, if you get your application in by Dec. 31 of this year, your special day won’t go on the calendar until 2022.