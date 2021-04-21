PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: Time marches on in funny ways

This past week I have been reminded over and over again that time marches on – whether we want it to or not.
First, social media reminded me that eight years ago my granddaughter Pearce was baptized. There was a great photo of all of us standing on the altar at church. The photo brought back so many happy memories. We were all together – the sermon was spot on for a baptism; the baptism itself was beautiful; my granddaughter was in her mother’s christening gown – it was all perfect.
Then I looked at the photo more closely and was returned to the reality that two of the folks in the photo are no longer with us. Pearce’s Aunt Christy died tragically a couple of years later after a short battle with spinal meningitis. She was so young. She left two young sons, who are now in high school. I so wish it hadn’t happened. Though I didn’t know my son-in-law’s sister very well, my conversations with her left me with an image of a caring young woman who loved her kids, who loved her entire family. And in the blink of an eye, she was gone. I was likewise reminded that Tom’s dad is no longer with us either. Yes, he was 96, but he wasn’t sick; he didn’t contract COVID; he had been living in a comfortable, caring assisted living home when he fell into a cafeteria table while reaching for his mask. I so wish that hadn’t happened either.
But here we are.
Then on the same day the baptism photo showed up, my daughter Liz posted a video of Pearce practicing her gymnastics even more excitedly than usual because she just found out she made the gymnastics pre-team. It seems like only yesterday that she was born, that she was baptized, that she was playing 3-year-old soccer, that she was becoming a beautiful ballerina, that she started school. Yet there she was, doing handstands like a champ, doing splits like they were nothing. Where did those 8 years go?
And while I was marveling at the swiftness of the last 8 years, I got a text from Liz’s number that said, “I love you,” with a heart sticker. Quickly behind it was another text saying, “Clarke sent this.” Wait, what? Clarke is 5 years old. She’s in kindergarten and reading like a champ. And now she’s sending texts in full sentences with correct spelling. Where did our spunky but sweet baby go so quickly?
On the heels of all that grandchildren Cade, 13, and Payton, 11 – children of our other daughter Cat – stopped by. Payton wanted to work on her garden in our backyard. The garden is a project she and her Opa have done together the last two years. Every time she stops by, she goes straight to the garden to see how things are progressing and to water or fertilize or plant more – without prompting from the adults in her life. When did she get so responsible?
And I looked at Cade who, somehow over this year of weirdness, went from boy to young man. He has shot up to the point that he’s taller than his Opa and YaYa and well on his way to being taller than his mother, who’s 5 foot 9.5 inches. His braces came off recently, and when he speaks, he’s already beyond the voice-cracking stage and on to an adult voice. How did that happen? It was only yesterday that he loved nothing more than to sit in my lap and watch “Electric Company” – remember that program?
Meanwhile, in son Mac’s household, granddaughter Ariah, 16, got her learner’s permit recently. I remember photographing Ariah when she was leading the Hammond Hill character parade, “driving” a cardboard boat as the captain of the USS Hammond Hill. Now she’s driving and marching in the NAHS band. I blinked, and she went from cute, curly-headed blonde kindergartener to lovely young woman.
My daughter-in-law, Joy, sent me a photo and the soccer schedule for both Thomas, 6, and Maddie, 4. I looked at it and marveled that our youngest grandchild could be playing soccer already. Yes, granddaughter Pearce was in a soccer league when she was 3, but I wasn’t prepared for our baby granddaughter to be in rec league sports already. Joy also recently cut Thomas’s hair. As it always seems to happen, Thomas has a full head of blond curls that many girls would kill for. I was not prepared for how old he looks with his curls mostly trimmed away. I requested that his mother not do that again.
Then I was watching the funeral of Prince Phillip on Saturday. When they showed Queen Elizabeth, I was struck with memories of my mother. Mama and Queen Elizabeth were born on the exact same day and year – April 21, 1926. The Queen will celebrate her 95th birthday today. (Yes, I realize her official birthday in Great Britain is June 14, but April 21 is her real birthday.) I so wish that my mother were here to celebrate her 95th birthday with me.
And finally, I opened my calendar last Wednesday and realized that I was supposed to be flying to Amsterdam that day. Two years ago Tom and I signed up for our first cruise. It was a dream trip down the Rhine from Amsterdam to Basel, Switzerland. It was to be our first big trip with a tour group. We were supposed to leave in mid-April 2020. Well, you know what happened there. The pandemic hit, and travel stopped, worldwide. The cruise line offered us great incentives to simply bump that trip to April 2021, which we were happy to do. So here we are – the cruise line is not reopening their tour schedule until May (and the way things are going, that may not happen then, either). So we’ve moved the trip again, to April 2022.
And there’s the reality: Time waits for no man (or woman), but I do wish it would slow down a bit.