PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: Things are going swimmingly

Do you swim? Here we are, living in close proximity to a river, in a county with numerous lakes, in a state with a vast shoreline and in a community with ready access to a number of pool clubs or the opportunity to enjoy a pool in our back yards. So there’s no excuse for not swimming, right?
Well, maybe. I don’t swim. Oh, I’m sort of water safe, but don’t ask me to do freestyle (fondly known as the American Crawl when I was supposed to be learning to swim).
You see, I grew up on the coast of Virginia. We went to the beach all the time. Yet, I can’t swim. How is that possible?
First, in my defense, if you’re enjoying the waves at Virginia Beach, swimming isn’t really a possibility. The water is too rough. On the occasions that we would go to the calmer Ocean View on the Chesapeake Bay, my daddy would spend hours floating on his back, but rarely did I see him swim.
Then there was my mother. She was absolutely petrified of water. I recall once at an outing at Ocean View, she was on a raft in the ocean, and my cousin came up under her and flipped the raft over. Though the water was about calf-deep, I truly believe my mother would have drowned if cousin Donnie hadn’t pulled her to her feet. She panicked, no doubt about it. Now, in her defense, she grew up on a farm during the depression (no money for travel) with the only access to a “swimming hole” being a man made pool created by a local mill that used the water for power. Her entire life Mama had a recurring nightmare of being in a car that drives over a bridge into the water below. When I was born the dream morphed from her not being able to get out of the car to her not being able to find me in the water. When my kids came along, the dream again metamorphosed into her not being able to find them in the water.
So part of the problem I come by honestly.
Maybe because of her fears, she put me in swimming lessons with the Red Cross when I was 6 or 7. I spent the summer kicking off the bottom of the pool (lessons were in the shallow end) and never really swimming at all.
And it wasn’t a problem until I got to college. My college required all students to pass the basic Red Cross-sanctioned swim test before you could graduate – jump or dive in, swim one length of the pool (maybe two, I really can’t remember), tread water for two minutes, etc. I was spurred on by a classmate who was in the second semester of her senior year, had taken the basic swim class seven times and still was too panicked in the water to pass the test. In fact, I recall clearly the instructor making the mistake of jumping in to save her during one of those panic attacks, and they both nearly drowned. As an aside, no matter how good a swimmer you are, a panicked victim can grab on and pull you both down. Anyway, with a little sanctioned cheating, I passed – with a lot of sanctioned, the senior did, too.
But now, like my dad, I can float on my back for days. I can do the backstroke pretty well. But I can only do freestyle until my air runs out. (I go through the proper motions, but never manage to get any air in my lungs – not sure why.)
So when my kids came along, I was determined they would be water-safe. And eventually it was great. Mac was diving off the diving board and swimming to the ladder by the time he was 2 1/2. I credit my husband for that. He is a good swimmer. We joined a local pool when our son was an infant, and Tom would swim laps on his back with Mac resting on his chest from the time Mac was about four months old.
With our girls, it was not a easy. I blame an unfortunate experience with “Water Babies” when they were 6 months old for that. But eventually both Cat and Liz took to the water well, too.
We put our children on swim team as they each turned 7, and we never looked back. Mac was really good at back stroke; Cat excelled in butterfly; and Liz actually still holds a pool club record in breast stroke. They continued on the team through high school, and Liz even spent a couple of summers life guarding.
Now we’re into the next generation. Grandchildren Cade and Payton were on swim team for several years, but early on Payton decided she wasn’t comfortable with “all those people looking at me” during meets. Cade would still be on swim team, if he weren’t in Gateway this summer, so I’m hoping by next year he will have figured out how to do both. (I’ll admit attending swim meets is still not a thrill. You stand in the heat and humidity for half an hour to see your kid swim for 30 seconds – over and over again for 3 to 4 hours at a time. But it’s definitely good for the kids.)
Liz’s girls in Greenville are likewise becoming terrific little swimmers. Two years ago we put Pearce and Clarke in a couple of private lessons when they were visiting here, and that’s all it took to have them ditch the “swimmies.” Liz and Vince joined a pool not unlike Hammond Hill’s pool, so it’s really a repeat of the life my daughter lived as a kid.
Anyway, all this was brought to mind over the last two weeks. Two of our other local grandchildren, Thomas and Maddie, were in swim lessons at our pool club, and again I watched our youngest go from being unsure in the water to being all too sure – diving for items at the bottom of the pool as though they’d been doing it all their lives and even graduating to doing trick jumps off the diving board. (I’m working on Mac to sign his 4- and 6-year-old up for swim team next year.)
So things are going well here. I guess I can take heart that at this point that everyone in my family is now in a position to save me, if necessary.