PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: The life of a latchkey kid – then and now

I was listening to NPR the other day, and the story was about an executive order signed last week dealing with environmental discrimination. The story focused on poorer communities that are all-too-often located in areas with environmental concerns - in the shadow of power plants, on polluted land, near contaminated water sources, etc.
Among those interviewed were two Hispanic sisters who related what their life was like as they grew up. I must admit I paid less attention to the environmental part of the story and more to their lives as “latchkey kids.” They explained their mother would drive them to the bus stop and then head to work. In the afternoon, they’d return home and were instructed to lock the doors, not to answer the door to anyone and start on their homework. Their mother would then call several times throughout the afternoon to be sure they were staying out of trouble until she could get off work – and making sure they were OK.
The whole thing reminded me that the more things change, the more they stay the same.
Today, we frown on leaving kids home alone, at least when they are younger. We think of latchkey kids as older. As a result, I believe if neighbors thought a 9- and 10-year-old were left home alone every afternoon, they’d be inclined to call DSS (Department of Social Services) to report the mom. Today anyone who can afford it is likely to sign their kids up for an after-school program, like Questzone or a local daycare that takes bigger kids after school.
But when I was a youngster, I was a latchkey kid in second grade. Like the Hispanic girls in question, I had parents who really couldn’t afford “daycare,” even if one had been available.
My dad was a post-World War II civil servant, so when my mother went to work to help make ends meet, she scrambled for a solution as to what to do with me. I could ride the bus to and from school, but there was no one home to meet me. Mama’s sister lived about three miles away and never worked outside her home, but my mother didn’t drive, so she couldn’t get me there in the morning. So she checked with neighborhood moms to see if she could trade or pay for someone to watch me from the time I got home from school until my daddy got home around 4:30 – fortunately not a great deal of time to be concerned about.
There was a girl across the street who was my age and had a brother not yet in school. Her mother agreed to watch me. It seemed ideal.
That arrangement worked for a while. But by the time I was in second grade, the grandfather became a regular visitor to the neighbor’s house. Anyway, at some point, I started talking about an experience I was having when at their house. You see, my parents were in the habit of hugging me and kissing me on the cheek or the head, so I was curious when at the neighbor’s house they all kissed each other on the lips, not unusual, just different from my experience. Her grandfather treated me like one of the family, asking me to call him Grandpa and kissing me hello and good-bye, with one major aberration – (and I’m sorry to be graphic here, but need to make clear what happened). At some point he started French kissing me (though I didn’t know what it was called then).
Even now I remember thinking it was gross, so I eventually asked my parents about this habit. I honestly didn’t know for sure that this might be inappropriate. They, of course, got really upset.
I remember them talking to the neighbor, who insisted I made it all up. But my parents never doubted me. Think about it – I was 7 or 8, and in those days there were no nearly R-rated TV shows. So how would I even know to make up such a story.
They decided my coming home and locking the door behind me was safer than going to the neighbor’s house. And that’s how I became a latchkey kid in second grade.
As I listened to the NPR story last week I thought about the mom. She had no good options for her girls. The only advantage today is that she could call her kids regularly to check on them – my parents had to depend on me to do what I was supposed to and had to pray an emergency didn’t come up. But even with phone contact readily available, that mom worried.
The perils of being a latchkey kid haven’t changed much in the years since my experience. The advantage I had was that I was comfortable asking my parents about what was going on. Since then we once knew a family with a daughter who was very much taken with their neighbor. He was like a grandfather to her – and he took advantage. In her case it took much longer for her to be brave enough to talk to her parents about what was happening to her. The surrogate grandfather told her that her parents knew and were OK with what he was doing to her. And for a while she believed him. (When she finally was able to tell her parents, they immediately called the police – they never questioned her veracity, either.
All I can say is please keep the lines of communication open with your kids. We talk so much about voicing their concerns when something doesn’t feel right. Our acquaintances were really good people, but their daughter was easily convinced not to say anything for the longest time. She trusted the neighbor. In my case, I didn’t even consider keeping what was happening from my parents. In today’s world I shudder to think what might have happened if I had not asked my parents about what didn’t feel right.
Like the woman in the NPR story, sometimes families have no good alternatives. For me, at least, being a latchkey kid certainly seemed to be the lesser of the evils.
And for me there turned out to be some benefits (in an 8-year-old’s mind) – from then on I could sit safely in my daddy’s recliner, eat a snack and watch the soap opera “The Edge of Night” while I did my homework.