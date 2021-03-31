PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: The beach brings a renewed spirit

We had another first last week – well, at least a first in a year and a half.
We are members of a couples bridge group that has been together 30-plus years. We normally meet once a month, rotating members’ homes, and for the last 10 or 15 years we have gather at Isle of Palms for a long beach weekend every October. As members of our group retired we even added an extra day to our getaway weekend.
We were all set, with beach house rented, for last October, but you can guess what happened there – the pandemic halted everything. In fact, it would have been our turn to host in March 2020, but again you can guess how that went. As a result, we haven’t hosted bridge since September 2019.
So as everyone got their COVID-19 shots, we decided maybe we could get our 2020 trip to the beach back now and still do our usual October trip. We did decide that trying to eat out with a group of 12 might not be realistic. Most restaurants in the Charleston area are still limiting seating. In fact, our latest favorite place to eat breakfast, Acme Lowcountry Kitchen, even told us they’d be willing to do two tables of six, but they couldn’t let us all sit together.
The result was that our two chief cooks, my husband Tom and our friend Jim, decided this year we’d plan to eat in the entire weekend. They set a menu for each dinner, bought the groceries ahead and simply divvied up the cost among the six couples.
And I have to say, I think we ate better this time than we’ve eaten anytime in the past. They purchased seafood once we got there, so the first night we ate stuffed peppers, followed by chicken piccata and shrimp scampi, shrimp or chicken fajitas, plus shrimp, scallops and salmon the last night. Jim’s wife, Carolyn, always makes a breakfast casserole that lasts two mornings. Someone brings lunch meat, sub rolls, etc. for lunches. And of course there are always copious amounts of snacks, dips and candy. (I recall on our very first beach weekend we had 20 pounds of M&Ms, and we ate every single one.)
We were right on the beach, and it was glorious. Our beach house was delightful – roomy, well-appointed and having more than our requisite six bathrooms. (As we’ve gotten older, we’ve determined that our number 1 requirement for a beach house is to have a separate bathroom for each couple.) The beach mostly had gently rolling waves – though I was a little surprised that I didn’t see a single seagull or tern the entire time.
And the setting was indeed beautiful. Tom has a habit of getting up early and taking a picture of the sunrise, which he then sends to all our kids. This was no exception. The first day our daughter Liz reposted his sunrise picture on Instagram with the comment “Every year my parents go on a beach trip, and Dad sends us a photo of the sunrise. Every. Single. Day.” Looking at the beautiful sunrise, Liz added, “Kind of sticks the knife in deeper, doesn’t it?” (as she was posting pictures from her garage where she was running on the treadmill, since it was raining in Greenville.)
I admit we had a couple of days of fog, at least part of the day, but all in all the weather was warm, and the beach was beautiful.
My friend Joanne and I (plus Carolyn) did venture forth to the Tanger Outlets. I was pleasantly surprised to find that everyone, and I mean everyone, was wearing a mask. All the outlet stores had big signs requiring masks, and most were limiting the number of patrons allowed in. We felt pretty safe – again since we’ve all now been vaccinated, and since we were never really close to anyone outside our circle.
I didn’t realize how much I needed this trip. Except for a couple of outings to Greenville and the trip last November to Tom’s dad’s funeral, I’ve been nowhere – as I’m sure is the case for most of us. During the weekend we all relayed our many missed opportunities over the last year. One couple was on a cruise in New Zealand and Australia when the world shut down. It was the trip of a lifetime, and our friend Mae Beth said she had only two must-sees – the Sydney Opera House and the Great Barrier Reef. They were still in New Zealand and hadn’t made it to Australia when they were sent home. My friend said she saw the Opera House from the air and never did see the Great Barrier Reef. She’s not sure she’ll be willing to go back to get those items off her bucket list. One couple had planned a trip for their whole family (10 of them) to Alaska. That didn’t happen. And I’ve mentioned that we were to go on a cruise along the Rhine that was postponed from last March to this March, but has now been bumped to March 2022.
So I was ready to enjoy time away from my house.
The weekend was indeed what I needed – little to do, lots to eat and a truly serene locale.
And I was reminded how lucky we are to live where we live – about two hours to lovely beaches, two hours from marvelous mountains and an interstate to get us to the nearest airport for ventures beyond South Carolina.
I’m now ready to stay mostly confined to quarters again for a while – the beach is a great place to refresh and recharge.