PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: Spring break 2021 style

It’s spring break for the CSRA, and that means it must be Masters week, as well.
Most years it’s unusual for the Masters to take place at Easter. I recall in the time that I was at The Star the Masters coincided with Holy Week and started on Easter Sunday only twice. This year is the third time that I remember the Masters starting on Easter Sunday. For those of us who were lucky enough to have media credentials for this premier golf tournament, we always had to check in to pick up our passes on the Sunday before practice rounds started on Monday. And with things back to some degree of normalcy in 2021, media representatives from all over the world were checking in on Sunday afternoon – no rest for reporters, even when that Sunday happens to be Easter.
There are times when I miss all that. Sunday before the Masters week began was always my absolute favorite time to be at the Augusta National. It is a time to check out the golfers who came early and were already hard at work on the practice tees. And I always enjoyed a few moments taking in the atmosphere while the grounds were quiet. It is so peaceful on that Sunday. Players would be checking in. Media reps were collecting advance materials and checking out the schedule of interviews for the week. But mostly you could look around at the beautiful, pristine grounds, and be reminded of just how gorgeous the grounds of our hometown tournament are – before the grass is trampled down, before the cigar smokers are everywhere (is that still a thing?), before the lines start to form if you want to cross the greens or even to purchase something in the gift shop.
But now I pretty much have to watch the action on TV. And if you want to purchase something, you either have to get one of the lucky ticket holders to buy it for you, or you have to be someone who got a ticket to the tournament last year – those folks were privy to online purchases this year, since they lost out in 2020 in the wake of the world shutting down for a pandemic. (If anyone is on the list of those few attendees this year, I’d love to buy four of the traditional green coffee mugs with the Masters logo on them – I got an email from someone that appeared to be an official Masters rep, but the prices seemed outrageous.)
At the same time I was excited to see some familiar traditions return for this Easter – again in the wake of so many canceled traditions since March 2020.
Last year, I really don’t even remember Easter very well. Already by that point my son and his family were on self-induced lock-down. My Greenville girl was unsure of traveling. Church was online only – definitely not the way I expected to spend a big holiday.
Normally, our church would have had a family breakfast with a chance for kids to flower a wooden cross, which would then be placed in the sanctuary. We’d have an egg hunt in the church yard, a festive church service with brass instruments and beautiful music by the choir, followed by an afternoon of family Easter activity, including the requisite egg hunt and dinner with all my kids and grandkids.
Last year, we celebrated Easter church online. There was some special music, but it’s not the same as being there. Communion at home is a little weird, but that was the only choice. The church looked lovely, but again, on the computer is just not the same.
After a serious void last year, this year offered some of those familiar traditions. We still have the option of participating online, but this year in-person worship returned as an option. We’re still doing Bring-Your-Own-Bread&Wine – that will never be as good as sharing communion with your pastor or with your neighbor in the pew, but it’s better than no communion at all. We still had no Easter breakfast or egg hunt. We did enjoy a lovely flowered cross, but three of us did the flowering rather than getting children to participate – it’s not nearly as fun that way. The brass was back – thanks to horn covers to minimize any potential germ transmissions. We still had no congregational singing, but there was special music. The altar was decorated with the expected Easter lilies. And our ministers were dressed in their Easter finest vestments – with the addition of masks, of course.
Because it’s spring break, our son and his family were on a trip to the beach, but our daughters and their families came. It gave me a welcome sense of normalcy for this Easter holiday. We ate our traditional Easter dinner with a few alterations – lamb chops, deviled eggs, roasted veggies (heavy on the Brussels sprouts and asparagus, since granddaughter Pearce loves those), grilled red potatoes, along with my standard coconut “poke” cake (our favorite and this year better than ever), plus Decadent Caribbean Fudge Pie and Almond Joy Cookies (every bit as good as I had hoped).
Grandchildren Cade, Payton, Pearce and Clarke hunted eggs. In recent years, with all the pressure to reduce the sweets in our lives, I’ve starting putting money in most of the eggs, so even our 13-year-old is still interested. This year son-in-law Vince hid the eggs, and I thought for a while no one was going to find the golden egg, but in the end the youngest (Clarke) won the big prize.
Now I’m looking forward to a week with few obligations, not much to do and, I hope, warmer weather to go along with the burst of color taking hold in my yard. Spring in this area is truly glorious.
I hope your Easter was as wonderful as ours. Have a great spring break, no matter how you spend your week.