PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: Sometimes older is better

Last week my husband decided it was time to take stock of a couple of outdoor “amenities” in our yard. Through the years we have added a swing set for the kids and grandkids, a ramp to the back door when my mother was living with us several years ago, a park bench and walkway – the typical things families add to their yard as their numbers increase.
A couple of these things have served their purpose, so Tom decided dismantling and disposing of them was a better option than repairing them. (This is one of his many “I’m-bored-and-have-nothing-better-to-do” projects.)
The first to go was the ramp. My mother died seven years ago, and we’ve really had no pressing reason to keep it since then. We did find that the ramp made getting large items in the house a whole lot easier. We have been in our house about 30 years, and in recent times many of the appliances have served out their usefulness. In the last five years we’ve replaced the refrigerator, the stove, dishwasher and washer/dryer. All of these big items came into our house easily by way of the ramp.
But now, we don’t see having to replace any more appliances – perhaps in our remaining lifetime. In addition, the ramp was made mainly of plywood, which had warped with age. So tearing it down was an easy choice. So far neither Tom nor I need such an aid, and by the time we do, it would probably be easier to build a ramp from scratch, rather than repair what was there.
The other major decision involved a backyard swing set. We bought a new play gym when our first grandchildren were born – Cade is now 13 and a little beyond much of what the swing set offered. And again, the 10-plus-year-old swing set was definitely much the worse for wear.
Tom and his sister, who happened to be visiting at the time, put the swing set together from a kit, probably ordered online. It had a rock-climbing wall, space for two swings and a glider, and a covered playhouse leading to a slide.
Again, my husband decided it needed so much work that throwing it away seemed to be the safest best. As he started to take it apart, he found the nuts and bolts holding it together were great - really big, really strong. Unfortunately the wood the play gym was made of was not. The wood was not unlike the wood in the now defunct ramp – too easily snapped in two. At the same time it looks like all the metal parts are still in perfect condition. Not only are the nuts and bolts industrial strength, but the metal parts of the set are still as green as they were right out of the box. Too bad the wood wasn’t up to that standard.
And that brings me to my point. When our son was 2 years old, we lived in a different house, and Tom and I built a small pergola from which hung a bench swing.
We also built a picket fence after Mac bolted into the street one day. And finally we – read that mostly Tom – built a fairly elaborate play gym. He built the swing set out of treated lumber, and it had a place for three swings, a hand-over-hand ladder and cross-pieces that served as a ladder to a slide.
When we moved, those many years ago, Tom, with the help of our favorite babysitter, took the gym apart and transported it piece-by-piece to the new house. (As an aside, our best babysitter was a teen named John Tiffany, who is now our favorite pediatrician.)
They put up the play set in our new backyard.
Through the years, I waited for the play set to rot away. I had been told that even treated wood eventually would succumb to termites in South Carolina. And when the set was put up, we did not set it in concrete; we just dug four holes and slid the A-frame directly into the ground.
As time went by, our kids outgrew the play gym, so we replaced the kid swings with a new bench swing. We removed the hand-over-hand cross bars, and until the kids went to college, we had added a platform – a reasonable facsimile to a tree house.
Tom built a small pond in front of the swing now designed for adults. We planted plants around, added a bird feeder, plus St. Francis of Assisi to watch over the birds.
Now we’ve come full circle. We’re back to the original, nearly 40-year-old swing set, because it’s still going strong – unlike the 10-year-old one. Tom did salvage the old slide and climbing wall from the newer set he tore down. And this past weekend was our first opportunity to put up the kid swings in the old frame for two of our youngest grandchildren, Thomas and Maddie.
Tom had made a few adjustments so we could easily trade out the bench swing for kid swings when kids are here. And he did it with minimal mishaps. However, at one point I did try to clean off a smudge of dirt on his forehead, until Tom reported that during his efforts he had creamed his head on the swing set. It wasn’t a smudge, but a big black bruise above one eyebrow.
After all this, I’ve decided sometimes “new” isn’t nearly as good as “old” when the old is well-built. (That goes for Tom, as well.)
As a result, I’ve decided to stop worrying about what termites might do to the old swing set. I’ll leave that worry to my heirs.