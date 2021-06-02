PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: Some things never change ... at least not much

It’s June, and for many it’s time for school to end for the summer. This is true for my seven grandchildren, and last week marked yet another preschool graduation for me.
I have two grandchildren who attend Grace UMC Child Development Center. Thomas just completed kindergarten, and his sister Maddie spent the last school year in 3K.
Tuesday was “graduation” day. Maddie’s program was in the morning at the Wesley Center, and Thomas’ kindergarten program was that evening. It’s always so much fun to see the little ones all dressed up and ready to perform for the people who love them best.
And it’s also fun to see how little ones handle being in the limelight in front of not just their families, but the families of their classmates. I must confess that as a grandparent I do not worry nearly as much as I did with my own kids. I remember being concerned that my kids might not sing, might not do the hand motions, not stay on stage the entire time. But as I watched Maddie’s class as they marched in, I didn’t think about any of those things. Yes, one fellow succumbed to the pressure and left the stage to sit with his parent. Yes, I noticed that Maddie watched everyone else doing the hand motions that went with the songs but didn’t really do the hand motions herself. At the same time I did notice that my youngest grandchild sang with enthusiasm and appeared to know all the words. And it occurred to me that almost all kids I’ve encountered through the years (as a mother, teacher, reporter on the scene and now grandmother), at some point have a bit of stage fright or decide that the motions aren’t “cool,” at least for a time. However, Maddie was precious, proud to be in a lovely dress and sparkly shoes, hair in a pony tail, and smiling for the camera when she received her certificate that makes her moving up to 4K next year official.
Thomas’ program was more elaborate. After all, successfully completing kindergarten should be a big deal. And I proudly marveled at how grown up my 6-year-old grandchild has become. The graduates had to tell the audience what they want to be when they grow up – Thomas said, “I want to be a scientist, because I like science.” In addition to singing a number of songs (some of which I thought would be a little tough for 5- and 6-year-olds), the kids led the gathering in the pledge to the American flag, the S.C. flag and the Christian flag. (Trust me, this was no mean feat, as the 5-year-olds were apparently the only ones who knew the last two.) The kids came, two by two as they told the creation story from memory – each pair of students having a day in the passage from Genesis (paraphrased nicely so these little folks actually understood what they were saying). My grandson, like his sister, sang very well and, eventually, got into the dancing and hand motions that went along with the songs.
Then while the kids went to put on their graduation gowns, we were treated to a slide show of events throughout the year. Then each child walked across the stage to receive his/her diploma and move the tassel from one side to the other.
What I noticed most was that Thomas has grown so much. He’s truly a big boy now, with the vocabulary to match.
The kindergarten graduation hit me harder than I expected. In the past I have been pretty philosophical about such milestones, focusing more on the next step than on the end of an era. But Thomas’ graduation was next to the last kindergarten program I’ll experience as a grandparent.
This year continues to be a little weird, though. Cade and Payton have remained on the virtual track this year, and I have frustrated that in some ways they are the “lost” children of the district. Normally they would be a part of an awards day. In the past Payton, finishing her last year of elementary school, was a part of the Battle of the Books. But this year, as far as I know, she has not been included in anything like that. Cade had been blossoming in middle school in the drama program, but there was no chance for that. Even school pictures were scheduled to take place when the virtual kids were expected to be in class online – so there are no pictures in the school annuals and certainly no candid shots. (Normally we would have done a page in the annual for our fifth grader, but again, I don’t think anyone thought about the virtual kids.) The only bright spot for me, anyway, is that Payton’s virtual teacher, who is based at North Augusta Elementary, is holding an awards program for her virtual kids.
In Greenville, granddaughter Clarke is finishing kindergarten, but her school is just doing the typical end-of-year party, no graduation for her. Pearce is finishing second grade, and there’s typically not much fanfare associated with completing that grade – despite the fact that, as they say, the transition from second to third grade is significant (when kids move from “learning to read” to “reading to learn”). Both of our Greenville girls are heavily into gymnastics, but this year even that activity isn’t doing a program at the conclusion of the year, so no closure there for YaYa (me) either.
And last but not least, granddaughter Ariah, our NAHS sophomore, didn’t have an awards program, but we did get to see her in the NAHS high school band concert. She plays French horn, and the music at the concert was excellent. Kudos to Chuck Deen for a great year of band, in spite of the complications brought on by the pandemic. (It was also my first chance to go inside the new gym – gorgeous facility.)
So now it’s on to summer activities. We have no swim team participants this year, but three of our grandkids are in acGateway. So while I am feeling a bit nostalgic at all the conclusions, I have the Gateway showcases to look forward to.
Welcome, summer. You’ve been a long time coming.