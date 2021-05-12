PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: Some things are ‘sacred’ ... well, sort of

OK, I don’t think of myself as stuck in the “good ole days,” but I believe some things are better left alone.
I’m sure all sorts of topics are running through your heads – is she talking about fashion trends or TV shows or music ... the list goes on.
But no, I’m talking about that staple in every kid’s diet, that marvelous amalgamation of butter, marshmallows and cereal – Rice Krispies Treats.
When my kids were little, I quickly realized they really did not like cupcakes. As with so many children, they would eat the icing and throw the cake away. But all three of my children loved Rice Krispies Treats, to be referred to hence as RKTs (the moniker given to them in a disturbing article that appeared in the Wall Street Journal recently, titled “Think Outside the Cereal Box”).
Through the years I became the queen of RKTs. I could have been the woman in the commercial who makes her family stay out of the kitchen while she “slaves” over RKTs. If you recall, before she allows her family in to partake of this delicacy, she throws flour on her apron and in her face and looks appropriately harried to complete the illusion that she has worked ever-so-hard to execute the recipe, which in reality takes about five minutes in a microwave.
Through the years I made RKTs pink and heart-shaped for Valentine’s Day. I made them green and shamrock-shaped for St. Patrick’s Day. I made them into birthday cakes, decorated as basketballs, soccer balls, baseballs or plain old sheet "cakes." I made them in the shape of birds’ nests, filled them with green coconut and jelly beans for Easter. And most recently I’ve made them in the shape of Pokemon and a one-eyed pirate.
But I never tinkered with the recipe. No matter the shape, no matter the decoration on top, my RKTs were always the simple mixture of Rice Krispies, marshmallows and butter.
And I found that almost all kids love RKTs. They are just sweet enough, just crunchy enough, yet chewy at the same time. For a long time I even felt guilty if the decoration on top required so much icing as to change the flavor somewhat. These days, my grandchildren love RKTs as much as my kids did, but they always expect a push-can of icing on the side so they can douse their RKT in more sugar-laden cream. (My son, who now has children of his own, still expects a RKT cake for his birthday, and as long as I’m able, I will continue to provide.)
I do confess that in the last year or so I ventured so far as to try the RKT recipe that includes adding some peanut butter to the marshmallows and doing a layer of RKTs with a layer of Reese’s peanut butter cups, finished with another layer of RKTs. (It does bring a whole new dimension to this special treat, but it makes them really sweet and really rich.)
Rice Krispies Treats actually got their start in the 1940s, as a way to encourage the sale of the cereal, which some of us never really liked as a breakfast dish with milk and sugar. Originally called “marshmallow squares,” RKTs were “invented” by two Kellogg’s home economists. The recipe appeared on the cereal box in 1940 and originally had four ingredients – Rice Krispies, marshmallows, butter and vanilla. Somewhere along the way someone decided the vanilla was extraneous and removed it from the recipe. (Interestingly enough, I’ve noticed that today the recipe no longer offers a microwave option over cooking on the stovetop. What’s up with that? I always make them in the microwave. I mean, all you’re doing is melting butter and marshmallows, so why not in the microwave?)
But now the world of gourmet cooking has intruded into the realm of RKTs. According to the WSJ, “real” chefs have gotten into the act.
And, in my opinion, they have gone a long way to ruin this staple in my kitchen. Some bakers have even considered making their own marshmallows to make RKT more in keeping with their reputations, I guess; however, David Yang of a Brooklyn bakery, according to the WSJ, said “For the sake of reproducibility, ease and nostalgia, I’m happy to go with a bag of marshmallows from the store.” (Now here, I must confess that the best RKTs are made with real Rice Krispies and Kraft marshmallows. Using off-brands seriously changes the flavor, in my view.) This same chef in the WSJ acknowledged that the ratio of ingredients is key – just enough marshmallow mixture to coat the cereal evenly but not so much marshmallow as to make the resulting confection feel like chewing gum in your mouth.
But the real kicker for me is the addition of ingredients that simply don’t belong in RKTs. The WSJ published two recipes with the RKT base. The first, “Seedy RKTs,” seems way too healthy - adding almonds, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, poppy seeds, flax seeds, fennel seeds and honey. The second recipe, “Coke-N-Peanuts RKTs,” intrigued me, since that is a flavor from my youth – a bag of peanuts poured into a Coke – but one of the ingredients put me off. This concoction adds cocoa powder, Coke, peanuts and Haribo Happy Cola gummy candies. (My problem here is I read all those horror stories of the side effects of eating Haribo sugar-free gummies – definitely not worth the risk.)
One chef suggested browning the butter and toasting the marshmallows or grilling them lightly for a new dimension. I may even try this at some point.
But when it comes right down to it, I still believe the basic Rice Krispies Treats are the best Rice Krispies Treats. I will stick with the tried and true.
After all, why mess with perfection?