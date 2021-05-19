PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: Soccer ‘mom’: Take 2

When my kids were younger, they all played soccer. Mac, Cat and Liz played from the time they were 6 until they pretty much aged out of the rec-league sport.
And I loved it. I had known nothing about soccer when they started, but I knew I wanted them to do something that kept them moving – and I was unsure of Mac playing football or the girls playing softball. (Mac was tall and lanky, maybe too thin for football. And I was simply unsure of softball on a number of levels – I know better now, but too late.)
I remember discussions with sports reporters in the newsroom, most of whom insisted soccer was “the most boring sport on the planet.” I totally disagree.
Tom coached for several years, and so I was in the stands cheering on our teams all that time.
My view was the sport did all the things it should do – it taught kids some physical skills; fostered agility; made them hone math skills in judging ball trajectory, angles of placement and such (even if they didn’t realize what they were learning); and above all, encouraged teamwork – eventually.
But it also gave me a taste of what it meant to be a good parent in the stands. If you’ve ever had a kid playing a sport, you know what I mean. There were parents who never said a word, good or bad. There were others, like me, who were always yelling encouragement to our team and our players. And then there were those parents who were always yelling at someone – the coach, the refs and, worst of all, the kids.
Now, I can assure you, my kids probably wished I didn’t yell. I have what I fondly refer to as my “teacher voice,” and I don’t mind using it. So all the children on my kids’ teams knew exactly who I was, because my voice carried all too well. As I said, I pretty much stuck to positive reinforcement, so that was good.
But I always felt bad for the kids who had a parent who apparently was trying to live out his/her personal dream of being a sports superstar through the child. (In fact, after my kids were out of the program, I heard that one local rec league organization finally made a rule that people in the stands must remain silent – no more abusing the coaches or refs, or even your own kid. I could see why.) Even Tom, who was a rational, reasonable and good coach, once had a parent try to tell him how he should be coaching the team. This parent had a kid on the team whom the dad thought was destined for soccer greatness and didn’t think he was getting enough playing time. (As you may know, rec league has a requirement that each player be given a certain amount of field time.) Anyway, as the dad ranted, my husband took his whistle from around his neck and held it out to the dad, saying, “I’ll be happy for you to take over as coach here.” At that, the dad began to backpedal. Like so many of us, he wanted to critique what he saw as the problem, but he didn’t want to be part of the solution.
All of this is to say that I am now reliving those days.
A few years ago one of our Greenville girls, Pearce, played in a preschool league. That program was great for 3-year-olds. They would practice on Sunday afternoon for half an hour and then play a game for half an hour – all with the coach right there with them on the field the entire time. It was fun to watch the coach trying to “herd cats,” so to speak.
We had a brief respite (Pearce is 8 and has settled on gymnastics as her sport), and now grandchildren Thomas, 6, and Maddie, 4, are playing soccer. We’ve attended three games for each so far, and I’ve found most things haven’t changed much. At this point in their lives, soccer is what I fondly refer to as “bunch ball.” A herd of little feet cluster around the ball, and whoever kicks the hardest may free the ball for someone – if anyone is paying attention – to move the ball closer to the goal. Each of my grandkids’ teams has one budding superstar, so in both cases that kid can usually wrest the ball out of the cluster and head toward the goal – which brings up the next “problem.”
At their ages the goalie becomes critical. But also at their ages, most kids are very unsure of things like diving for the ball. (Actually in their league, the little goalies are not yet allowed to grab the ball with their hands.) In Thomas and Maddie’s age groups the coaches rotate who will be goalie. That leads to the goalie sometimes being a kid who’s more interested in picking flowers (weeds?) from the grass or swinging on the goal (makes me nervous) or daydreaming or simply not knowing what to do. As kids get older, the goalie often takes the heat for letting the ball get past him or her; however, I have always tried to point out that if the ball gets to the goalie, someone on the field didn’t do his/her part.
The good news is that when you’re 6 and 4, a good game is determined by the quality of the snacks after the game, not by the score. Cheez-Its, Rice Krispies Treats and a Capri Sun were great hits.
My grandkids are in the league that plays at Midland Valley Church of the Nazarene. I’ve been very impressed with the program, right down to an excellent concession stand. (Sometimes, even for the adults, it’s all about the snacks.)
The hardest part for me this season is keeping the team names straight – When I lose track of whether I should be saying “Go, Fire” or “Go, Dynamo,” I resort quickly to “Go, Grey”or “Go, Orange” (the uniform colors). In any event, the teams already recognize my voice, which is far-and-away louder that most everyone else on the sidelines.
And I’m enjoying being “Soccer Mom” again – I guess technically that’s “Soccer Grandma,” or in my case “Soccer YaYa.”