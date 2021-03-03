PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: Right in our own backyard

Last week I had the opportunity for an outing! This was momentous for me because for the last year I really haven’t been in a group of any kind except for my family “bubble.” As everyone is well aware, meetings of all designs have been handled online for 12 months now.
I attended a church session meeting the week before the world shut down, and that was it – no church session or circle meetings, no worship committee meetings, no book club, no writing group (that Joe Lusk had just started the month before), no SRS Citizens Advisory Board, no North Augusta Forward board meetings and no classes at USCA.
Classes through USCA’s Academy of Lifelong Learning had become a big part of my week. For the uninitiated, our local university offers a variety of classes to senior citizens. (I’m not sure what that means anymore, but you get the idea.) These classes are usually about four weeks long, meet once a week and cover all sorts of topics.
I decided two years ago when I started this adventure that I would try a bit of everything. I have taken classes in everything from Warfare tactics to history through coins, American short story writers, reunification of Italy, live from the Met, African Americans and WWII, Protestant reformers, dementia, Alexander the Great, haunted Aiken County, Mars, Dr. Seuss, birds, headstones (of celebrities, of pets, etc.), Signal Corps, Titanic, plutonium, SRS history, Indians, conspiracy theories, iconography and art, modern Civil Rights Movement, identity theft, French, strolls around Mr. (Willis) Irving’s map, homicides and even newspapers. There were more, but this gives you an idea of the variety offered each semester.
It is a lot of fun to learn about these things and not be tested later. Oh, I’m afraid something in my psyche requires me to take notes anyway, but there’s very little pressure to remember every detail.
Last week was the culmination of a class titled “The Revolutionary War in the CSRA.” This class was taught by Billy Benton, a local realtor who is very involved with the Edgefield Historical Society and the Discovery Center. He planned, as the finale, a trip to the Edgefield County Discovery Center and Horn’s Creek Church, ending with lunch at the Edgefield Grille.
Realize that since March 2020 I have taken all classes online rather than in person. USCA has pretty much mastered doing this without too many glitches – except for some participants still not understanding how to mute themselves and to kill their personal video, so there is less extraneous feedback when the instructor is talking or showing a PowerPoint (but that’s a topic for another day).
Anyway, when I signed up for this class, I debated about the field trip; however, pretty much everyone participating has now had at least one COVID vaccine – and I’ve had both vaccines. So I thought maybe I’d be safe joining this group for the outing.
And I’m so glad I did. I thought I knew a lot about local history, including that of Edgefield, but the Discovery Center has put it together in such a way that you learn a great deal without feeling as though you were sitting in a boring history class. Mr. Benton has been a fun, entertaining instructor, and his narration as we walked through the Discovery Center did not disappoint.
And the exhibits at the Discovery Center did not disappoint either. If you’ve visited the Arts and Heritage Center of North Augusta – and I surely hope you have – the setup is very similar. Both are exhibits developed as part of the SC Heritage Corridor.
But the real gem for me was Horn’s Creek Church, also a part of the SC Heritage Corridor. Believed to be the oldest structure in Edgefield County, this church was founded in 1768. It was originally surrounded by farms, which provided the bulk of the congregation, and at one time boasted a membership of 300. Of note is the fact that, for 40 years, the minister of the church was John Landrum, who will be remembered by local history buffs as the one-time owner of slave potter Dave. In fact, as the only church in the vicinity at the time, Horn’s Creek welcomed Blacks and whites, and Dave the Potter was probably one of those who attended.
The restored structure is charming and even has two of the original pews, built in the 1700s. If you get a chance sometime to visit this little gem, there’s a caretaker on the grounds, Barney Lamar, who is very knowledgeable. In addition, you might check with Benton. He and Lamar regularly offer Morning Prayer (from the 1662 Anglican Book of Common Prayer) at the church. (I’m not sure how the historically Baptist membership would have felt about this, but Benton and Lamar are Episcopal lay readers and are doing what they know.)
Our final stop on our field trip was the Edgefield Grille. They had closed the historic restaurant to accommodate our group of about 20. The food was good, the service terrific, and there was a little surcie as dessert. Rather like getting a fortune cookie at the end of a meal in a Chinese restaurant, our surcie was a chocolate-filled crepe that was delicious. It came prepackaged, rather like a Little Debbie brownie only way better. (By the way, did you know the term “surcie,” which means a “happy surprise,” apparently was coined by someone at Columbia College sometime in the school’s history?)
The whole day was a reminder that if you’re looking for something interesting to do, it may be right in your own back yard.
After my experience in Edgefield, I’m now ready to venture out again after a year of pandemic-induced quarantine.
And I’d really like to find out where that crepe came from. I’d love to buy a box of them.