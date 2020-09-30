PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: Pet peeve or common decency

I was walking through Sam’s the other day, and a couple of pet peeves that I have reared their ugly heads.
I recognize we all have different levels of tolerance for some of the silliest things. But a lot of them are things that, for whatever reason, we simply cannot let pass without commentary or, at a minimum, without our becoming, well, peeved.
I’ll admit that I rarely say what I’m thinking in those instances, but occasionally I cannot let it pass. For example, in the era of social media, we are bombarded every day with memes, philosophies and viewpoints. Often it is something pithy, a sentiment that you definitely agree with, like “Your never alone” (uh, your what is never alone?) or “Employees must wash there hands” (their hands are where?), but the glaring grammatical mistake keeps me from reposting it. I will apologize in advance that the grammar Nazi in me cannot let such things go by without trying to fix it. I just can’t. This is a huge pet peeve for me. And it’s frustrating when it’s something I would love to repost – but the grammatical mistake stops me every time.
Now, I realize that a peeve is often a personal problem, but in Sam’s I was reminded of a huge one in my world.
In a country where we drive on the right, so we’re used to the concept, why is it so hard to realize that the precept applies in all sorts of situations? Why is it so hard to do this in the grocery store or in Sam’s or, for that matter, on the Greeneway? If everyone would automatically move his/her cart as far right as possible, the person coming toward you won’t have to wait patiently for you to finish checking the calories or ingredients of every box of crackers on the shelf. Along the same line, if I’m behind you, and you don’t move over to the right, I can’t pass you while you debate which loaf of bread looks the freshest. The aisles are wide enough for two carts to pass comfortably, but not if you stop in the middle of the aisle while you peruse every item on the shelf.
In the current climate of social distancing, many stores has made every effort to keep us safe by putting arrows showing one direction only for any given aisle. Is it so hard to help keep everyone as safe as possible by following the arrows? I was in TJ Maxx Saturday, and I was following the arrows – even when it wasn’t convenient to do so – when I encountered a family moving in my direction (against the arrow). This particular aisle was not wide enough to make passing easy in the best of circumstances. The woman facing me did say “Excuse me,” but I still couldn’t help myself from saying, “If you follow the direction arrows, we wouldn’t have this problem.” She laughed. In retrospect I guess I should be glad that laughing was all she did. I’m afraid more than once I’ve tapped my horn when someone was backing out of a parking place into my path without looking. Often the driver – I’m guessing because that person is embarrassed at his/her inattention – has taken the offensive and responded with a universally familiar hand gesture. In this case, why is it so hard just to mouth “Sorry,” rather than being rude.
High on the list of pet peeves for me involves shopping carts. Why is it so hard to return a cart to the nearest cart corral or to the store, if you’re that close? Nothing makes my blood boil faster that getting ready to pull into a parking space, only to find someone has left a cart in the middle of the space. I definitely appreciate those videos that show some clever ways to deal with the offending person. One of my favorites is to make a corral out of carts around the vehicle of said offender – but then I just watched a video of someone who tried to encourage a shopping cart offender to do the right thing, and the driver in question first argued he was tired and then chased the self-appointed shopping cart police around the parking lot, threatening him, calling him names and being generally aggressive.
So that brings me to common decency. When did we become a people of excuses, of refusal to do the simplest gesture of what is right, a people of belligerence? We are definitely a nation of souls who cherish our freedoms and who don’t like to be told what to do. But I have always held the opinion that democracy is dependent on a certain level of doing the right thing because it’s the right thing to do, not because there’s someone watching us all the time. We stop at stoplights not just because we could get a ticket if we don’t, but more because it’s the right thing to do for safety sake. We put carts back where they belong because it’s the right thing to do. We keep right on the Greeneway because we are sharing the path with skaters and bikers who are expected to pass on the left and to announce their presence as they approach. In the current climate, we wear a mask to be sure we don’t endanger someone else’s health, if not to give us some level of protection, as well. If we don’t obey the simplest rules of polite society, democracy turns to anarchy.
So I’ll try to keep my pet peeves mostly to myself. I just ask that we all think about the consequences of our action. I’m a firm believer in “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” If we all did that, the world would be a kinder place.