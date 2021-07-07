PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: Our national holiday celebrated once again

North Augusta, SC (29841)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 86F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.