PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: Our national holiday celebrated once again

Sunday’s celebration of the birth of our nation felt, well, almost normal.
Last year was a lost year for so many things, and I was happy to see some of the July Fourth traditions return this year, if in a somewhat modified form.
For me, in any year the first clue that it’s nearly the Fourth is watching Wimbledon on TV. I have spent many an Independence Day sitting by the pool (where we are members, not a backyard pool) trying to watch this annual tennis match as the usual holiday hubbub goes on around me. Of course, the British don’t seem to think the Fourth of July is as important as we do, but with the Fourth being a Sunday this year, there would not normally be tennis matches at Wimbledon anyway. (However, I believe this is the last year for the mid-tournament “idle Sunday” that has been a tradition at Wimbledon in the past. Starting next year the play will continue on Sunday in the middle of the tournament, July Fourth or not.)
Last year we did have our local family members over to our house for a Fourth of July cookout. In addition our neighborhood decided to do a scaled-down version of its traditional fireworks, since we’d be outside, and family units could be socially distanced from one another.
But normally we’ve spent the Fourth going from picnic to picnic with lunch hosted at the pool and dinner hosted at the neighborhood lake. I think we were all wary of sharing food at the height of the pandemic, so the communal meals were canceled in 2020.
This year it was nice to find our pool “family” going back to a covered dish lunch with the pool providing hot dogs and drinks. It was still a bit subdued, in that when my kids were younger, the pool hosted all sorts of games – everything from water balloons to watermelon polo, splash contests, swimming underwater competitions, relays and a patriotic hat contest. Even my grandkids Cade and Payton were expecting the return of the patriotic hat competition, and Payton was ready. Payton, especially, had made a patriotic hat and wore her red, white and blue swimsuit. (Truth be told, the swimsuit was several years old, and she put it on for a lark only to discover it still fit – would that I could say that.) Unfortunately the next generation at our pool apparently doesn’t remember the hat contest. One of the older board members said the group of pool leaders my age were trying to get the younger board members to step up – I guess somebody dropped the ball there. They did have a “biggest splash” contest, but that was about it. Considering last year, easing back into full-fledged Fourth of July festivities made some sense.
Then our neighborhood has often held a similar covered dish dinner followed by swimming in the neighborhood lake and finishing with fireworks. As with last year, it was decided to do a scaled back version of fireworks, but if you wanted a picnic, you had to bring your own. We decided to eat at home and then go see the fireworks.
We did listen to patriotic music, though at home we quickly discovered Alexa doesn’t know what patriotic music is – nor did she recognize the composer when we said, “Alexa, play Sousa.” (She finally got it when we asked her to play music by John Phillip Sousa.)
On Sunday our church even played pretty much all the patriotic songs in the hymnal – though we haven’t returned to congregational singing. (That actually starts next week at our church.)
As I flipped through Sunday’s newspaper, it was nice to see reports of a few local parades and stories of people who are particularly patriotic this time of year – a bit back to normal.
But what really caught my eye was a story in the Aiken Standard on "The Story of Hamburg.” I think the story ran Sunday for two reasons: 1. The Arts and Heritage Center of North Augusta has a display on the history of Hamburg going on right now with a special reception planned for July 15 from 5-7 p.m., and 2. The Hamburg Massacre occurred in the wake of events that began July 2, 1876, in anticipation of the country’s centennial celebration of Independence Day.
Hamburg had begun life under Henry Shultz, who built a bridge across the Savannah River. His actions resulted in Hamburg becoming a critical hub for commerce and the transport of goods to other parts of the world when a railroad line was built between Charleston and Hamburg in the early 1800s. The town was a big deal for a time, but by 1876 it had become a community populated mostly by freed slaves following the Civil War. On July 2, 1876, the local Hamburg militia (all Black), duly commissioned by the governor of South Carolina, was practicing for the upcoming Independence Day celebration When an altercation occurred with a couple of local white farmers. A large group of local white men decided the militia’s actions were an affront to the white men, and hundreds descended on the Hamburg residents. At the end of the day several Black men were executed by the mob.
Following the Hamburg Massacre (and other similar confrontations in South Carolina) was an effort to undo what Reconstruction had wrought and the beginning of the Jim Crow era, during which there was a concentrated plan to disenfranchise the freed men and take away the progress that had put a number of Black men in positions of authority in the state and much of the rest of the South.
When I look at the events surrounding the Hamburg Massacre and think about the turmoil of a number of altercations throughout this past year, it reminds me that Independence Day has not always been a celebration of freedom for all Americans. Too often it has been a celebration of the freedoms white men have enjoyed.
So as I contemplate this year’s July Fourth, I pray that sometime soon our nation is truly “the land of the free and the home of the brave” for all citizens of the United States.
It’s long overdue.