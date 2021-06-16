PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: One bright spot in a sad school year

It’s the end of a very bizarre school year, and I would like to sing the praises of North Augusta Elementary School, particularly teacher Abigail Hudson, who made sure no one was left out.
My granddaughter was in fifth grade this year. For a kid, the fifth grade year may be the biggest milestone in her young life so far. It is a year of endings – the last year of elementary school, the year students are recognized for all their hard work for the last five years, the year fifth graders are given some special status as the eldest and the ultimate role models for their peers, the year for a baby page in the school annual, and a time when most fifth graders will find themselves in a variety of photos in that annual. It is a year for participation in some activities that will never come again – for example being on a team for Battle of the Books.
But the 2020-2021 school year was a year like no other. My granddaughter and her family opted to remain virtual for the entire year. Payton was especially concerned that, with the way the pandemic was progressing, she might inadvertently contract COVID and unknowingly pass it on. Her focus was centered on her other grandmother, who has COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and thus at greater risk of, well, dying if she were to contract the disease.
I will admit that when some students opted to return to school physically, I expressed concern that teachers who were instructing virtual students plus now a classroom of kids with them physically each day, they could be stretched to the limit – and I feared the virtual students would get short shrift.
Payton is in the gifted and talented program, and I gather the only fifth grade G&T teacher, maybe in the district, was Mrs. Hudson at North Augusta Elementary. Now realize that my granddaughter is not normally a student at NAE. In fact, she doesn’t go to a school in the North Augusta area at all. Yet, despite the weird circumstances, Mrs. Hudson managed to include her virtual students at every turn possible. Throughout the year she invited them to special events at the school, like a Halloween celebration and the Christmas festivities held at NAE.
And this terrific teacher held her own “graduation” for the virtual students. Principal Patricia Wilson was there, as well, to offer her congratulations to these kids who have worked so hard this school year.
And Payton did have her “moment in the sun,” well, sort of. She received a “graduate” certificate for completing elementary school. She was recognized for making the all-A honor roll for her fifth grade year and for her being on the all-A honor roll for her entire elementary years. She was honored for highest score on the Reading Inventory, and Mrs. Hudson gave her the award for being a “Role Model” for her peers. Parents were invited to attend the ceremony, and it felt as much like a fifth grade graduation as possible under the circumstances.
The teacher – and the school – did everything they could to salvage what has, in some ways, been a disastrous year.
Meanwhile, in theory, G&T is only a portion of the elementary experience. My granddaughter was also assigned a “classroom” teacher at her home school. Again, I realize that teacher, like so many, had a lot on her plate.
But as a grandparent looking on, I feel that my granddaughter’s home school failed her in some ways. Payton will be included in the yearbook at NAE, but not at her home school. When the virtual kids were given a time for pictures to be taken for the yearbook, the only time available to them was when the virtual kids were in class. Payton, being the conscientious student she is, was afraid to miss class. Did anyone ask if we wanted to send a picture? No. Did anyone offer the chance for her parents to do the traditional baby page in her final elementary school yearbook? No. Did anyone ask for a screenshot of kids in their virtual class? No. At least there is a screen shot of her virtual class in the NAE yearbook.
And the last straw was the end of the year. First, virtual students continued to be virtual for a reason. Yet, when it came time for standardized testing, virtual students were required to come to the school in person, sit among unmasked students who may or may not have been exposed to COVID (remember, these kids are too young for the vaccine), and test in close quarters. Could they have tested the virtual students in a socially distanced, isolated environment? I’m guessing yes. Did they? No.
After being required to go into the school for testing, the virtual students were then not allowed to attend field day at my granddaughter’s home school. They weren’t welcome.
Finally, apparently there was a fifth grade graduation ceremony at the home school – something my daughter learned from a friend on Facebook, not from the school – but it was a “drive-thru” graduation, and virtual kids weren’t included in that, either. When my daughter asked the school why they weren’t notified about – or invited to – the “drive-by,” she was told, “Oh, graduation is today, so if you want to drive by, you can.”
My granddaughter will probably get over what the adults in her life see as a serious omission, but it truly breaks my heart that she’s been left out of the school in which she spent many formative years. It feels like nobody at her home school cared about the virtual kids or even remembered they exist.
As I said, I understand it’s been a bizarre year with so many disappointments, but some schools managed to make the most of a complicated situation.
I will be forever grateful to Mrs. Hudson, Mrs. Wilson and North Augusta Elementary School for not forgetting their virtual kids and for celebrating their accomplishments. At least we have a few pictures of that.
Thanks so much, and “Go, Dolphins.”