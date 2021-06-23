PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: No matter how you say it, they’re delicious

You know the tune, “You say ‘to-may-toe,'” I say “to-mah-toe”? It always comes to my mind this time of year when tomatoes are reaching their greatest deliciousness, especially in the South.
For the first time since we’ve lived in South Carolina – going on 44 years now – we are enjoying a bumper crop. Tom and granddaughter Payton got serious this year about their small garden. Last year, at the height of the pandemic, the two of them planted a little garden, which produced marginal results.
So this year Tom decided to do more toward a successful effort. He first built up a wooden barrier between the designated garden and the rest of the world. (I don’t know if he hoped maybe the wooden “cage” would convince the squirrels and the bunnies from invading as they had in the past. We have an abundance of squirrels in our yard, and this year the bunny population has grown to four – that we know of.) Anyway, my husband also decided to add some good soil to the mix in hopes of a greater output – and it seems to be working.
They planted the usual items you plant in a backyard garden, but the surprise this year has been the tomatoes. Long ago we gave up on larger tomatoes – they either died on the vine for lack of water or would swell and split when it rained too much (not to mention all sorts of critters that would play the “hungry, hungry caterpillar” through our garden. But this year my family’s efforts are paying off. They planted cherry tomatoes, and they are prolific.
Over the last two weeks Tom has brought 10-20 in every day. And I’m doing my best to eat them. In fact, I came downstairs Saturday to a huge bowl of tomatoes with a big sign that said “Do Not Eat; these are for the pasta on Sunday.”
You see, my introduction to tomatoes came early in my life. My mother grew up on a farm in Princeton, N.C., and during the summers when I was younger than 5, we’d go back and stay on the farm. She would help “barn” tobacco for part of the summer, and I would mostly fend for myself. For me that meant Mama would get up really early to head to the barn to work, and she’d leave me asleep with instructions that I should eat the oatmeal left on the table for me and then walk across the yard to her in the barn. I would arise to find the kitchen table, in true country form, with the tablecloth pulled up over the food left on the table – presumably to keep the flies off of the leftovers that would become part of the next meal. I don’t really remember too much about day-to-day life during those days, but I remember clearly the tomato crop.
My granny’s house was a classic “shotgun” style farmhouse with a big back porch. On that porch was a large wooden table. Granny and one of her daughters, who lived with her, would harvest the ripened vegetables each day and put them on that big table. In my mind I still see a pile of ripe tomatoes about two feet high on the table. The tomatoes were of varying sizes with lots that were just right for little hands. When I got hungry between meals, Granny would say, “Go grab a tomato.” So I’d run out to the big table and snag a small tomato and pop it in my mouth. I didn’t know little kids usually didn’t like tomatoes – vine-ripened or not.
It was much later that I discovered the glory of a sandwich made with white bread, mayonnaise and home-grown tomato slices with some pepper. To this day, I see no need for salt on a home-grown tomato. – it’s perfect just the way it is.
During those summers, I probably ate 10 or 15 small tomatoes a day.
I was reminded of those days when Tom and Payton started bringing in so many tomatoes each day. I’ve taken to grabbing a bowl of tomatoes instead of chips to eat with my sandwich at lunch.
This has also reminded me of being at The Star. Some of you may not remember, but at the time nobody really knew about “grape tomatoes.” I recall very clearly when I was introduced to these tiny little delectable morsels. Probably grape tomatoes became a grocery store staple around here in the early 2000s. There was a cute little lady who lived not far from The Star office when we were on Buena Vista at Georgia Avenue. I wish I could remember her name. What I do remember was that she was the chairman (perhaps self-designated) of the local Democrat party – Sam Woodring used to say that in those days she was one of two or three Democrats in North Augusta. In any event, she started bringing us grape tomatoes – I’m not sure why. She would go to the grocery store at least twice a week, and each time she’d stop in to chat and to bring a container of those little tomatoes. I’m pretty sure that on those occasions I was the only one in our office who would open the container and eat the tomatoes as though they were, well, grapes.
The funny thing to me is that Payton has lovingly tended her tomato crop even though she really dislikes tomatoes. (In fact, if I happen to make spaghetti sauce using a can of diced tomatoes in the mix, my granddaughter will pick out the tiniest morsel of tomato and put it on her plate rather than swallowing it. I keep telling her that her approach to tomatoes reminds me of my daddy’s approach to mushrooms. My dad is the only person I’ve ever known who, if a casserole was made with cream of mushroom soup, would pick out the minute mushroom bits that most of us couldn’t even see, much less taste.)
So I’m reaping the benefits of my family’s labors. I hope you’re enjoying “to-may-toe” season as much as I am, no matter how you say it.