PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: Keeping expectations real this Christmas

Christmas will be here in a couple of days, and there are those of us who want everything to be perfect.
My husband, even after being in my life for nearly 50 years, still marvels at what I think I must do to make Christmas exactly what everyone in our family wants – or, more realistically, what I think they want.
It begins with the tree, decorations, all the traditions we’ve established through the years and now, with grandchildren, new traditions in the making.
As I mentioned recently, I started down the “slippery slope” of lowering my expectations with giving in to an artificial tree, and I’m getting OK with it. I must admit that for those of us who have collected the North Augusta ornaments commissioned by CommuniGraphics, an artificial tree has proved to be very practical. Those ornaments, which I love, are pretty heavy, and some live trees do not have branches that can hold up to the weight. In the past I’ve had to hang those ornaments in the “bowels” of the tree to be sure they didn’t crash to the ground – but no more.
This year admittedly has been a challenge. Between the pandemic limitations on gathering safely, many wonderful Christmas events canceled as a result – the Christmas Tour, the Lions Club Christmas Parade, the Chamber’s Jingle Mingle, even our couples’ bridge group’s annual Christmas dinner, to name a few and more recently for the Britt household, the death of Tom’s dad – I have vowed to do what I can to make this seem like a perfectly normal Christmas at our house. I got out all the decorations I’ve accumulated through the years plus a few new things. For example, even though most days there are no little ones at my house, I insisted on the advent calendar taking its usual place in our kitchen. This is a wooden house-shaped structure with a door to open each day. Behind each door is a small ornament that goes on a tabletop tree beside the advent calendar. When my kids were little, we always did an advent wreath plus a macrame tree (made by me) hung with three candies for each day. That way each of my kids had something to do each evening – light the candle and read a devotion, open the daily door in the calendar, and pull the candy from the tree (giving a piece to each child). Now, I just save the advent calendar openings until a grandchild comes over.
I’ve also already mentioned my desire to find the perfect gift for each person in my life, so that’s another pressure, and I fill stockings for everyone.
I never thought much about these things. I definitely don’t see them as a burden, but last week my friend, Susan, asked, “Do you do all those stockings (15 of them) yourself? No one helps you?” It never occurred to me that help was an option.
Maybe it’s because women have historically taken charge of family celebrations. There’s a meme going around Facebook that says it all: It’s a husband saying, “I don’t see the big deal. I buy a gift for my wife and wrap it, and I’m done.” Meanwhile, who buys gifts for children, grandchildren, cousins, parents, in-laws, friends, etc.? Who bakes the expected Christmas treats? And, of course, as time grows short, those self-imposed expectations weigh heavy and can suck the joy out of the season.
Two things this week made me rethink what I thought everyone in my family thinks makes the perfect Christmas.
First, 6-year-old grandson, Thomas was at our house for the first time in months. At some point he turned to me and said, “I’ve missed being here.” As we talked about what has kept us apart, he added, “I really missed you Thanksgiving.” For him, Thanksgiving is the time to see cousins, to play, to enjoy the adults in his life as they enjoy being together. It occurred to me, as the conversation continued, he was really looking forward to Christmas when, barring any new complications, he’ll get to do all those family things again. He wasn’t thinking about what he was getting from Santa (or YaYa, for that matter); rather, he was thinking about how that sense of family made him feel.
The second incident came with granddaughter Pearce’s eighth birthday last Thursday. Due to the pandemic, daughter Liz and her husband, Vince, were trying to have a “party” in the form of a sleepover with two friends Pearce sees at school. Then one of those girls tested positive for COVID-19. While the Bartges family all tested negative, Liz tried to explain to Pearce that the party would have to be postponed – “Maybe we'll be able to do something in January.” Pearce was disappointed but understood. On her day, when Pearce got home from school, her family decided they’d at least go to their favorite Italian restaurant for dinner and then come home for Oreo cheesecake and ice cream. When Pearce realized the plans, she beamed and said, “I thought we weren’t going to have a party today.” For her, dinner out with her family and a special dessert made it a party. It was the adults who were disappointed for her.
As Liz told me this, I thought again that we love our family so much that we set expectations on ourselves that our children don’t necessarily share.
For me, both of these events with my grandchildren reminded me that perhaps I was the one who lost sight of what these holidays are all about – not the decorations, not the tree, not the gifts, not the special Christmas fare, not even the grandkids all dressed in matching PJs.
No, instead, while those details help set the stage, Christmas is about the feeling we get being surrounded by people we love and who love us – mostly inspired by the true “reason for the season.”
So give yourself a break in 2020 and spend less time fretting over the details and more time savoring those precious moments this Christmas.
And now, in the tradition set by Sam Woodring long ago, here is my Christmas greeting to you:
ABCDEFGHIJKMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ