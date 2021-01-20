PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: Is everything all a hoax?

This week I have begun to despair over what comes next. No, I’m not getting ready to go into a political diatribe. On the contrary this may be a treatise in support of dependable journalism.
It all began with a TikTok video that questioned the reality of Helen Keller – seriously, Helen Keller.
Now, I grew up with “Junior Scholastic” and “The Weekly Reader” (some of you may remember this). It was a weekly newsletter written on an elementary student’s level that in those days brought us closer to what was happening in the world right now – well, as “right now” as a paper could get in the pre-internet, pre-TV-news-all-the-time-everywhere world I lived in.
Helen Keller was one of those figures of great inspiration for us all. She was a woman who became ill very young (19 months), and that illness left her blind and deaf. Yet, despite all those encumbrances thrust upon a child born in 1880, she learned a form of sign language, learned to speak and to understand other people’s speech (using a type of “tactile lip-reading”), attended Radcliffe College, was the first deaf-blind person to earn a B.A. degree, and wrote 14 books. She became an advocate of the disabled, working for the American Foundation for the Blind from 1924 until her death in 1968. During her career she traveled all over (throughout the U.S. and a total of 39 foreign countries) in support of people who have lost their sight. In addition, she not only worked for people with disabilities, but she also used her unusual position as a platform for women’s suffrage (remember, she grew up in a world where women did not have the right to vote), along with labor rights and even world peace.
A few folks may remember her autobiography, “The Story of My Life,” or at least the stage adaptation, “The Miracle Worker.” As an aside, “The Miracle Worker” may be the first place I encountered actress Patty Duke, who played Keller to Anne Bancroft’s Anne Sullivan (the teacher who brought a young Helen Keller forward with education).
So what’s the problem? Well, apparently what may have begun as a joke – no one is certain about that, though – a decent portion of Gen Z (those born between 1997 and 2012) has decided that Helen Keller didn’t exist at all or at least that no one could have taught themselves to read and write and speak when they were deaf and blind. (There doesn’t seem to be any acknowledgement of Anne Sullivan’s role in bringing a truly “wild child” into the civilized world of reading, writing and speaking.)
How did we get here?
A Welsh freelance writer, Rhiannon Lucy Cosslett reported her thoughts in TheGuardian.com. She reminded her readers that there are copious film clips featuring Helen Keller, including news items showing Keller with real people like President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Cosslett talked to a number of members of Gen Z, and she acknowledged many believe Keller existed but that she couldn’t have been deaf and blind and still write her 14 books.
Cosslett suggested maybe the problem with the internet-driven Gen Z’ers is their own insecurities – i.e., maybe they just can’t conceive of a woman who was deaf and blind reaching greater success than they themselves – with all their faculties intact.
Cosslett seemed to think the problem is an ongoing bias against people with disabilities. Realize that Cosslett herself is under 35 years. She also grew up in a household with a single parent and a severely autistic younger brother. That may make her super-sensitive to the world’s attitude toward all sorts of disabilities. She asked, “Who taught them (the Gen Z generation) this attitude to disability, after all?” And she answers, “ ... men of a certain age who are the keenest proponents of, for example, the ableist, sexist and highly patronizing notion ...”
I think the problem is more organic than what Cosslett suggests. Gen Z is growing up in a world where social media are the main sources of “news,” where anyone can write a blog and pass it off as “fact.”
I, on the other hand, grew up with Walter Cronkite on the 6 o’clock news, who came across as a man to be trusted, a man who told you “the facts, ma’am, just the facts,” to quote Sgt. Joe Friday from the old TV show “Dragnet.” I have to say that I cringe every night as I watch CBS news, and Nora O’Donnell apparently feels compelled to editorialize every single story that appears on the show. Yes, I realize in the age of hundreds of channels to choose from, the modern news must entertain us. But I yearn for news that I can trust to tell me the “truth,” at least the identifiable facts of a story. In my view, especially as one who has spent a career trying to inform with my stories, rather than to sway within that story, the editorial page is the place for opinion, not a story that appears to be news. News should inform, not tell you how to think about that information.
I agree with Cosslett that we still have some underlying biases about people with disabilities. But I’m concerned that social media have brought us to the brink of trusting no one, doubting everything, believing it’s all “fake news.”
I grew up trusting that our government was made up of people who, at least in the majority, had our best interests at heart, people who would more often than not do the “right” thing. I grew up trusting that mainstream news media were, in large measure, indeed presenting “the facts, ma’am, just the facts.” Yes, I’ve been disappointed along the way, but even now I do believe in the inherent integrity of most people I encounter. I do trust certain news sources who have proven they deserve that trust – I have to say not Facebook, not Twitter, not Instagram and certainly not TikTok or Parler. I have a brain and try to use it.
And I believe that Helen Keller not only existed but that she was an incredibly successful woman, in spite – or maybe because – of her disabilities.