PHRAGMENTS FROM PHYLLIS: Honoring our mothers this Sunday

How do you honor your mother? This was a question posed this week by an online “grandparents’ book” to which I subscribe.
With Mother’s Day coming up this Sunday, I was prompted to ponder this question.
My mother died nearly 8 years ago, and her last few years had their ups and downs.
My mother always worked when I was growing up, and it was only after becoming a parent myself that I began to have a clear picture of all that my mother did for my sake. In an age when most women did not work outside the home, Mama was an anomaly.
Like so many Depression era children, my parents wanted better for me than they had growing up. Their lives as children were not easy, and I think that spurred them on to make sure they had enough money to shield me from many of the hardships they had endured.
My mother worked in a department store. As a result, I didn’t have a lot of name brand articles of clothing, but I did have nice things to wear. There were no Weejuns or Lady Bug dresses in my closet, but there were many lovely outfits. My parents made sure I was able to take advantage of things like piano lessons, but to do that, they bought my piano on time. Later, they bought my clarinet for band the same way. I took one year of baton lessons, and that led to participating in the Cherry Blossom Parade in Washington, D.C. I’m sure it was not easy for them to pay for that trip and the stay in a hotel.
All of this is to say that now I realize just how much I have to be thankful for.
As a kid, I was definitely a daddy’s girl. That meant if there were ever a “disagreement,” I was always on Daddy’s side. For example, Mama was a Dodgers fan; my dad was a Yankees fan, so guess which way I went.
It was only as an adult that I realized my daddy was the stronger-willed of my parents, but Mama was made of stern stuff, always making sure our family stayed on the straight and narrow.
As my parents aged, I was painfully aware that my parents’ lives, especially my mother’s, were more and more difficult. My father had several surgeries, leading to early retirement. About the same time the company my mother worked for went bankrupt, so she lost any hope of retirement benefits.
As the years progressed, my mother became the primary caregiver for my father. I honestly believe her years of taking care of Daddy shortened her life by maybe as much as 10 years. At one point I talked to them about moving closer to us so I could help out. Daddy’s response was always the same: “Oh, Mar (his nickname for her) can take care of me.”
After my dad died, my mother moved in with us.
The good news is that she was able to enjoy a number of our family’s milestones she may not have enjoyed if she were still in Virginia. She was thrilled to be here with her first great-grandchild. (Cade was born about four months before Daddy died.) It was fun to watch their interaction, since at that time Cat and Cade were living with us. Mama would sit Cade in her lap and talk to him each morning. She taught him to love butter as much as she did by slathering the spread on toast or a roll as she sat by him each night during dinner.
She was here for both our girls’ weddings, so that was a blessing for all of us – I’m just sorry she wasn’t here when Mac got married; she would have been thrilled to see how his life had come together.
My parents were living in North Carolina in 1946 when they decided to marry, so they and another couple headed to Dillon, S.C., to a justice of the peace. (There was no waiting period in S.C., while there was a three-day waiting period in N.C.). And when I got married, I can remember walking out of the church, and my mother saying, “You realize that when I was your age, you were already born.” She was so hopeful of having grandchildren. Unfortunately, it would be nine years before that happened, so being here when great-grandchildren started coming was a joy. She was around to enjoy not only Cade, but then Payton and finally Pearce. And she would love knowing there are now seven great-grandchildren.
I am so glad that we had five years with her here. She fell and broke her back, then needed a pacemaker and finally had a stroke that limited her movement even more. The good news was that when she eventually went to NHC, Cat was working there and could see her every day. All the while I was working long hours at The Star, but at least NHC was close by. I retired in December 2012, but she died the following May.
Since then I’ve tried to put everything in perspective. Tom keeps saying she was so happy seeing the great-grandkids, but I look back and think of all the “what might have beens,” all those things I wish I had done more of – talking with her, taking her on outings, just sitting with her.
Now all I can do is honor her memory. I always put flowers in our church on her birthday – she would love that. Church was a vital part of her life and mine growing up – she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, and my parents pretty much opened and closed the doors there anytime the church was open.
I am trying to keep her memory alive by sharing stories with my seven grandchildren. And I think about her a lot.
So honor your mother this Sunday and every day in whatever way you can. Some day you’ll blink, and you won’t have her by your side anymore.
Happy Mother’s Day to all.